Dr. Oz Today: Sex Addiction

On the show, Oz spoke with addiction expert and interventionist Brad Lamm, to learn more about sex addiction, rehab, and the different types of addicts. In the wake of the Hollywood sex scandals that are making the front page of newspapers every day, we wanted to get a better understanding of a subject that is often hidden away and misinterpreted. From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey, alleged sex offenders are checking into sex rehab. Read on to see what Lamm had to say:

“You bring up the recent inescapable news cycle telling us of fallen stars, predators, and sex addiction at your next dinner party, brace yourself for strong opinions from every side. Sex is natural. Sex is fun. But sex for someone who is addicted is a cycle of craving, minimal attachment to a partner, and an inability to stop in spite of negative consequences.

Statistics tell us that three to six percent of Americans suffer from compulsive sexual behavior or sex addiction. You can call it anything you want, provided you don’t talk yourself into thinking it’s nothing. On the gender split, sex addiction disproportionately impacts men. The gender ratio of compulsive sexual behavior is roughly four-to-one male-to-female. A Harvard study from 2010 tells us treatment has great value and also anywhere from 10-50% of participants will lapse back into old behavior. While it’s a wide variation, the good news, which is that 50-90% of those getting proper treatment, change.

We’ve never been more sexualized as a nation. Porn is the number one consumed item on the Internet. What used to require real, in-person searching is now a click away on every device, gadget, and laptop. Interactions with no strings attached are available without shame, with a single click or swipe. It has turned our social order upside down.”

So what are the signs, secrets, and symptoms of sex addiction to help you help the one you love?

Do a gut check! People often lie about the problem and their part in it. If your gut tells you something is off, it probably is. You must listen to the signs of turmoil your internal voice is communicating to you. Chronic porn consumption. Risky, unsafe, and/or abusive sex. Compulsive masturbation. Exhibitionism or voyeurism. Obsessive use of “hook up” dating apps. Compulsive dating and dating site use. Ongoing affairs. Cybersex. Hiring of sex workers.

Ask these questions:

Have you lost the ability to control sex?

Where have you been? Who have you been texting? What have you been doing?

Has your lack of control caused you pain and cost you elements of life you value?

Are you compelled to fantasize and have sexual thoughts even when you try to avoid them?

Don’t forget these important truths:

Good treatment works.

Addiction is not hopeless.

The whole family benefits from working together to facilitate change.

Remember too that in most communities there are powerful peer-to-peer support groups, including 12-step style supports groups like Sex Addicts Anonymous and Sex & Love Addicts Anonymous that are there to help. These are not clinical treatments, but the support found in these fellowships can make a world of difference for anyone building a new life on a pathway to healing.

Favor compassion or conviction as you help someone you love get help. It’s important to understand that for the sex addict, the sex itself is rarely a thing of joy. Oftentimes, anxiety, depression, and deep emotional pain accompany the destructive cycles a sex addict lives in.

You can breathe life into hope, make change begin, and become the miracle you’ve been praying would arrive.

Ref. Dr. Oz blog/Brad Lamm, dr.oz.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com