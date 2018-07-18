A Correlation: Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday/12 Thai boys finally free to live their lives

Had he lived, South African President Nelson Mandela would have marked his 100th birthday today which is most appropriately being observed as Nelson Mandela International Day.

The United Nations has declared that this centenary is an occasion to reflect on Mr. Mandela’s life and legacy, and to follow his call to “make of the world a better place”.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, we are told, is dedicating this year’s Mandela Day to action against poverty, honoring his leadership and devotion to fighting poverty and promoting social justice for all.

That, we believe, is a fitting way to honor the legacy of a man whose resolve to stand up against injustice and racial prejudice still continues to inspire people across the world who uphold the noble ideals of freedom and dignity.

“Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.” Nelson Mandela

We recall with great pain his passing at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013. At the same time, we give thanks for his life because, as we have argued before, President Mandela — through his exemplary contribution to the development of his beloved country, and indeed the world in general — repeatedly gave us reason to reflect on our own purpose while here. A new book is out to mark the occasion, The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela.

These deeply personal letters, many to his wife, his children, and his closest friends, have never previously been published.

They were compiled by Sahm Venter, a senior researcher at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Born in Johannesburg, Venter worked as a journalist for 20 years, reporting on South Africa and its struggles with apartheid. She worked at The Associated Press in 1990 when Mandela was released from 27 years in prison.

“There were so many things that happened in prison that was devastating to him. The separation from his children, the death of his mother, the death of his son. So I don’t think he could be guarded,” Venter said.

It is fitting to draw a beautiful correlation between the life of Mandela and the release from the 17-day ordeal when the world watched and prayed for the 12 Thai boys and their coach to be rescued from a cave. A world-wide effort from experts around the globe brought meaning to freedom and the sacredness of every life. The freedom to be rescued from the entrapment of any obstacle that prevents a life from living to it’s potential was Mandela’s message. We were reminded of these words with smiles as we watch the soccer team kicking the ball once again this morning. Finally released from the cave and the hospital, the 12 young boys can just be boys again.

“Difficulties break some men but make others. No ax is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end. It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Nelson Mandela

The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a cave were discharged from the hospital this morning — a day earlier than expected. The team will also take questions during a news conference in an attempt to satisfy the intense public interest about their rescue and recovery, Reuters and The Guardian reported. The soccer team had been trapped in the flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks before a heroic three-day rescue operation. The boys, aged 11 to 17 years old, and their 25-year-old coach were reported to be in good health, with some fighting minor pneumonia and infections, after being rescued.

“There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lays defeat and death. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” Nelson Mandela

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was the country’s first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. His government focused on dismantling the legacy of apartheid by tackling institutionalized racism and fostering racial reconciliation. Ideologically an African nationalist and socialist, he served as President of the African National Congress party from 1991 to 1997.

On his 100th birthday, Mandela’s words remain true, “A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dream of.”

