New Research Links ADHD in Teens to Screen Time

Leventhal and his colleagues assessed the digital engagement of their 15- and 16-year-old subjects five times over a two-year period — when they first entered the study and four more times at six-month intervals. They asked the students to think back over the last week and report whether and how much they had engaged in 14 separate online activities. Those included checking social media sites, browsing the web, posting or commenting on online content, texting, playing games, video chatting, and streaming TV or movies.

The teens who engaged most intensively were more than twice as likely to be symptom-positive. Among the 495 students who reported no high-frequency media use at baseline, 4.6% were categorized as symptom-positive at some point. Among the 114 who engaged in seven digital activities many times a day, 9.5% were seen to be symptom-positive during the follow-up. And for the 51 students who reported the high-frequency use of all 14 digital activities, 10.5% met the symptom criteria.

In an editorial that accompanies the study, University of Michigan pediatrician Dr. Jenny Radesky wrote that the “always on” quality of digital media may rob the adolescent brain of the ability to rest and refresh in what brain scientists call the “default mode.” Teens pining for the next hit of digital affirmation may lose the ability to tolerate boredom, she wrote, and an unending stream of notifications may reduce a child’s ability “to stay focused on challenging, non-preferred tasks.”

Adolescents who are constantly getting notifications to check a message or do something with an app may lose their ability to focus and stay engaged in tasks like schoolwork for long periods of time, he said. Binge-watching videos, meanwhile, might interfere with the development of patience, impulse control, and the ability to delay gratification.

According to Medical Daily, many medical problems are linked to the over-use of cell phones in teens. The studies found:

Negatively effects emotions Increases stress levels Can compromise the immune system Increases chronic pain Eye problems

The good news is that these symptoms can be reversed. “Parents can take the lead and show their kids when and where they choose to create boundaries around media use (for example, putting their phone away during meals, or car rides, or setting an evening device curfew) and have their kids do the same,” advised Dr. Radesky.