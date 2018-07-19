Dr. Oz Today: The Dilemma of Dining Out and Dieting

Have you been struggling and sacrificing to lose weight only to have friends constantly inviting you to dine out? When you’re trying to slim down and stick to a healthy eating plan, a restaurant visit can seem unnerving, threatening to derail your latest weight loss efforts. “Going out to dinner is part of everyday life,” says Miami-based Marina Chaparro, R.D.N., Clinical Dietitian & Certified Diabetes Educator, National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. You shouldn’t be afraid of going out to dinner for fear of gaining weight. Learn how to order at a restaurant and plan ahead.

Eat Before You Leave the House

“Avoid going out when you’re starving. If you’re dining out for lunch or dinner, make sure you have a good breakfast or lunch and you may want to include a snack in between. A balanced snack with fat, protein, and carbs can help you feel less hungry when you’re at the restaurant—so you’ll be more likely to make better decisions,” says Phoenix-based nutritionist, Wesley Delbridge, R.D.N., spokesperson for the Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition. He also suggests drinking water with that snack, or, at the very least, drink water on the way to the restaurant so you’re not dehydrated and feeling hungry.

Sharing Is Caring

“I split an appetizer or have a small portion if the group orders one. This will help limit your portion size. Try tapas-style eating and sharing food with friends. Most of the time, this is just enough food to keep us satisfied but not beyond full,” says Delbridge.

Beware of the Food Traps

You’ve heard nutritionists say that you should skip the breadbasket, and all of our experts still agreed with this tip. But, beware the other foods, like fried chips and salsa that you can buy anytime. “Don’t eat because you’re bored, waiting, and it’s just sitting there. Save your calories for a better dish you’ve been craving,” says Delbridge.

Pick and Choose Your Favorites

Try to skip heavy pasta sauces; alfredo-based dishes, creamy soups or cheese pasta. If you are at an Italian restaurant, chose a marinara or white-wine based pasta with seafood. It’s very light but with tons of flavor and get a salad on the side.

Research the Menu Ahead of Time

If you know you’ll be tempted by the extensive options once you arrive, look up the menu ahead of time and decide on a healthy dish you’ll order. “We live in an amazing time when you can go on any website and find out about allergens, nutrition, and portion sizes,” says Delbridge. He suggests deciding what you’ll get ahead of time and ask someone to hold you accountable to that.

Limit Alcoholic Drinks

Many people don’t realize how many calories are in these drinks, how big of a drink they pour, and because alcohol lowers your blood sugar, you could have a huge meal at a restaurant with a few glasses of wine, and then you get home and you’re hungry again. Drink water, sparkling water, or unsweetened iced tea instead.

Speak Up

Don’t be afraid to ask the waiter how the dish is prepared. You might find out that your fish and veggies are sauteed with several tablespoons of butter and served with a cream sauce drizzled on top.

Beware of Fried Foods

This method will add calories and fat to your daily diet quickly. If you can get steamed or roasted versions, that will be much healthier—look for steamed spring rolls, dumplings, cauliflower, broccoli, and even steamed fish over fried.

Additional Reminders: Eat slowly, stop when you are full and avoid nibbling. If it is healthy and you are full, get a to-go box. If it isn’t healthy, leave it. You may be tempted to eat it later. If you do eat something that is high in calories, don’t beat yourself up. Just make up for it the next day.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com