When Parents Are Out of Control in Sports

Is there not a safe space for children anymore? The news is full of hate and violence, the schools are being terrorized by crazed gunmen, and then there’s social media pressure of bullying and/or measuring up to standards. You would think sports would be the answer but when parents can’t act like adults, then there is more pressure on the child. This is becoming a bad habit on and off the field as parents are becoming more “helicopter parents” instead of using advised and proven methods to encourage the children to follow instruction and respect for their coaches, referees, and other teammates.

Your kid’s not the only one with a playbook to follow. Listen up, sports parents! Keep your little athletes happy, motivated and in the game with these expert tips.

1. Empower them

Child psychologist and motivational coach Joe Flanders says it’s totally within bounds to expect your kid to participate in sports—but let her choose which one. “For a reluctant child, tell her, ‘Let’s give it a shot and see what happens.’ Approach it as an exploration, a curiosity.”

2. Focus on the experience

Rather than discussing outcomes (which team won, who scored), Flanders suggests asking your sport kid questions like, “How did it feel to move so fast? Did you have fun?”

3. Never talk about ability

“Telling your kids, ‘You’re so talented, you’re gifted’ is a bad idea,” says Jim Taylor, a San Francisco—based psychologist and author. “Research shows that when parents compliment kids about ability, they lose motivation and aren’t able to recover from failure.” Instead, focus on the effort which is not always reflected in the final score.

4. Lay off the 20 questions

Post-game, we’re all tempted to recap, going over the finer details of every play, but as Flanders puts it, “Don’t put pressure on your kid to come up with a news brief on what the experience was like. It should be fluid and natural,” he says. “Ask open-ended questions without an agenda in mind.”

5. Go for pizza

When doubles tennis players and Olympic gold medalists Bob and Mike Bryan would come off the court, Taylor says, their dad, Wayne, would simply ask them, “Where do you want to eat?” As Taylor explains, “Do you say ‘Good job?’ Well, it may not have been a good job. When Wayne asks where they want to eat, he’s showing that results are not important.”

The majority of parents deserve a huge kudos for taking the time to have their children participate in youth sports. Kids aren’t as active as they were years ago. With tech gadgets that occupy their time while sitting down, they aren’t getting outdoors as much as they should.

Participating in an athletic sport teaches the kids that being active is good for their health. Being lazy is not beneficial. Being a member of a team teaches a child they could overcome fears and gain drive, determination, and motivation. It’s all about the “team.” Teamwork.

Without the refs, umps, or officials, the game quickly is transformed from a real game into just being a scrimmage….okay, so understand that and accept that fully. Then, understand that the vast majority of sports parents DO NOT know where to draw the line when it comes to questioning a ref’s call…too many parents DO think that a ref can somehow be psychologically influenced during a game, and if that the parent keeps chirping and pointing out perceived mistakes, then the ref will begin to give the chirping parent the benefit of the close calls. So if you’re going nuts on the ref, or throwing a temper tantrum, or seem emotionally unsettled, don’t be surprised if your kid starts acting the same way. And you know what? That’s YOUR fault, not the kid’s. Another case of monkey see monkey do. Do not use bad language and harass athletes, coaches, officials or other spectators.

Coaching is the Coach’s job – -NOT yours. And even though it may kill you to stand there and say nothing, well, that’s too bad. Act like the grown-up adult that you are. Respect and show appreciation for the coaches and understand that they have given their time to provide sports activities for our young people. Encourage athletes and coaches to play by the rules and to resolve conflicts without resorting to hostility or violence.

Now it’s up to the parents to follow some basic rules and always show good sportsmanship since young people learn best by example.

