Dr. Oz Today: How Summer Heat Affects You/Summertime Myths

Today, 7/20/2018, we share with you advice from Dr. Oz on the summertime heat, staying healthy, and the real truth on several myths we have been told or heard growing up.

While we already know that too much sun can cause dehydration and skin cancer, it looks like being exposed to the heat can also impact your brain. A small study that looked at college students’ academic performance found that those who lived in air-conditioned dorms performed better than those without any air conditioning. The researchers analyzed 44 college students ages 18-29 over the course of 12 days during the summer.

While the first half of the study period fell on temperate weather days, the other half fell during a heat wave. The students took cognitive assessments first thing in the morning and it was discovered that during the heat wave, students without AC had nearly 15 percent longer reaction times and scored around 13 percent lower compared to students in a cooler environment. As Jose Guillermo Cedeño Laurent, associate director of the Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health explains, “some of the effects are common sense but this is providing an opportunity to better control thermal environments in our buildings.”

Myths about Summer Health

Do you need to wait 30 minutes after eating to swim? No. That’s a myth. Do you need to pee on a jellyfish sting? No. That’s just another myth. Does a sunburn turn into a tan? No. A sunburn can do extensive damage and even cause skin cancer. You need to tan slowly and with sunscreen during the coolest parts of the day. Protect your body’s largest organ – your skin – and look for a sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) over 30. Seek shelter under shade if you stay outside for more than 30 minutes and wear protective clothing, sunglasses, and a hat. If you do get burned, use aloe, coconut oil, cortisone cream, vitamin E, or shea butter (or as one show staffer likes to remember it by ACES) to ease the pain and soothe skin. Do mosquitoes bite you because you are sweet? No. Mosquitoes can sense where you are from at least 160 ft. away. They smell you. 1 in 10 is susceptible to bites. Why? It’s just genetic. Something in your sweat attracts them. Always wear repellent. Does a cold shower cool you off after being outside in hot weather? No. It’s the opposite. The body has to release the heat by sweat. That’s the body’s cooling system. When you get a cold shower, you shut off the body’s ability to get rid of heat. You may feel temporarily better but this will not cool you. The best way to cool off is to drink a hot drink and let the body release it naturally.

Staying safe during the summer reminder from Oz:

Know the Signs of Secondary Drowning

“Unlike typical drowning, secondary drowning can happen hours after an individual is out of the water. When water gets into the lungs, it can cause excess fluid buildup called a pulmonary edema. This can lead to inflammation, which makes the transfer of oxygen to carbon dioxide difficult, causing breathing troubles and in severe cases, even death. The warning signs of secondary drowning include blue lips, pale skin, persistent coughing, shallow breathing, sleepiness, and vomiting. This type of drowning is less common but occurs more frequently in children. Enrolling children in swimming lessons lets them get comfortable being in the water and can help reduce the chances that they go under and take in large amounts of water. Always monitor children closely both during and after swimming.”

