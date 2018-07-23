Inexpensive Splurges to Bulk-up the Bank Account

Yesterday, 7/22/2018, MSN Money provided us ideas on ways we can splurge a little but save a lot. Research discovered ways we may be blowing money on things we find exciting and fun, only to regret it later.

Cutting costs is the shortest path to financial freedom. There are so many practical ways of doing this such as; 0mitting buying those 4 pairs of earrings at the mall, stopping buying online and justifying it on how much you saving.

It’s not just about cutting costs. Sometimes you can’t put a dollar amount on happiness. So, what did they advise us to splurge a little on to enhance our quality of life and make us feel successful?

Small splurges that will improve our lives

Gourmet pizza dough from Trader Joe’s. You can save so much money by buying these and making gourmet pizzas at home. No one has to know that you only spent around $2.00 on the crust! Buy a used bicycle. You can think while you feel the fresh air against your face. You will definitely improve your health. Buy yourself a Euro-press and an espresso maker. Avoid those high-dollar cups of coffee and make your own at home. You will feel like you have moved into a mansion when you spoil yourself like this at home. Buy a gentle-leader for your big dog that wants to pull on you. This leash is only $15.00 and the dog will not pull anymore; thus, you can get out and go for walks with your furry friend. If you need a companion, you to the shelter and get a rescue. You will be loved and feel so good knowing you saved a life. This also cuts down on the breeding industry that has been found many times to not properly care for animals. Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap. The liquid soap also is made with organic and certified fair trade ingredients and is in a 100-percent post-consumer recycled bottle. You can wash your face, your lingerie, and even your horse with it. Very moisturizing and very inexpensive. Skechers’ Go-Walk sneakers. These are a must if you are using every excuse not to go walk. They will give you support, are very in-style, and very inexpensive. Do Yoga at home. You can download apps and save money from going to classes. Kindle. If you want to learn a new hobby, read a great book, learn a skill, this will help you to do so while you are sitting on the beach or taking that much-needed break at work. Downloading electronic books from your local public library is free of charge. Ask your librarian how to do it. Spiralizer. Use them for healthy zucchini slaw, in sushi rolls, in chili, salads, soups and to add crunch to sandwiches. Buzzfeed promises that these 10 recipes “will make you a believer.” Zucchini pad Thai, anyone? Carrots and sweet potatoes also work well. Cucumbers, reportedly, are more difficult to use in a spiralizer. BluApple. A blue plastic ball kept in the produce section of your refrigerator, claims to prolong the fresh lifespan of fruits and vegetables by absorbing ethylene gas with through openings into a substance inside. The gas is produced by produce as it ripens, and it enhances the ripening process. BluApple explains how the product uses natural clinoptilolite, or zeolite, in the form of volcanic ash, to absorb ethylene gas. Powerwasher. You will save so much money by investing in one of these for your home. You can find refurbished ones on Amazon and used ones on Craigslist. So simple to use to keep your home, car, and bicycle clean.

These are just a few things that can make your life happier while keeping money in the bank for when you really need it.

Ref. MSN/Money, moneytalknews.com, buzzfeed.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com