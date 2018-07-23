Dr. Oz Today: Eat dinner early to reduce your cancer risk

Today, Dr. Oz says, “The way you live can override the genes you are born with.” In reference to this statement, new research has proven that eating late at night can increase your risk for cancer-specifically prostate and breast cancers. These cancers are also known to be linked with night-shift work and disruption to the biological clock, which infers that they might be sensitive to the timing of lifestyle factors, too. The study found that “People who ate their evening meal before 9:00 p.m. or at least 2 hours before going to bed had around 20 percent less risk of breast or prostate cancer than those who ate after 10:00 p.m. or went to bed soon after eating.”

In all, the scientists had access to data from 621 men with prostate cancer and 1,205 women with breast cancer. As controls, they also included 872 males and 1,321 females without cancer. People who ate their evening meal before 9:00 p.m. or at least 2 hours before going to bed had around 20 percent less risk of breast or prostate cancer than those who ate after 10:00 p.m. or went to bed soon after eating.

Participants’ lifestyles were assessed, including information about their meal times and sleeping habits. They also defined their chronotype — that is, whether they are a morning or an evening person.

“Our study concludes that adherence to diurnal eating patterns is associated with a lower risk of cancer. [The findings] highlight the importance of assessing circadian rhythms in studies on diet and cancer.” Lead study author Manolis Kogevinas

While more research should be done on this due to the small sample size of the study, the findings seem to be promising. Other research has shown that eating fresh vegetables and not eating red meat helps decrease cancer risk as well. It seems clear that what you put in your body and when has an impact on your overall health.

Over the years, there have also been a number of studies looking at the links between obesity and cancer. However, the impact of when food is eaten has been much less studied.

There will need to be follow-up work to confirm these startling conclusions, but if these results are replicated, they could have an impact on official guidelines — which do not currently take into account the timing of meals.

We already know that disrupting circadian rhythms influences tumor growth, and that meal timing impacts circadian rhythms.

As researcher Dora Romaguera explains, previous animal studies have shown that the timing of food intake has “profound implications for food metabolism and health.”

Doctors have yet to find a definitive link between cancer and food. What they have found, however, is a correlation between certain diets — such as the Mediterranean Diet — and the potential for cancer reduction. Doctors call these diets (often specific to a culture or geographical region) anti-angiogenic, which means that they cut off the blood supply of cancerous tumors, starving them of the nutrients they need to grow.

