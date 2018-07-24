Massive wildfires in tourist area of Greece claim 60 lives

NBC’s Today Show just released breaking news that wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town killed at least 60 people, officials said, including families with children found clasped in a last embrace as they tried to flee the flame last night in Mati, Greece, along the popular tourist seaside area near Athens. The fire broke out on Monday and was still burning in some areas this morning.

Emergency crews found a group of 26 victims, some of them youngsters, lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach. “They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn’t make it in time. Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced,” Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece’s Red Cross, told Skai tv.

“Residents and visitors in the area did not escape in time even though they were a few meters from the sea or in their homes,” fire brigade spokeswoman Stavroula Maliri said. A Reuters photographer saw at least four dead people on a narrow road clogged with cars heading to a beach.

One of the youngest victims is thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation. Of the 94 injured, 23 were children, 11 are in intensive care.

The streets of the village were lined with burned-out cars and the nearby fields were completely charred, with small fires still simmering.

“Mati doesn’t even exist as a settlement anymore,” one woman told Greece’s Skai TV. “I saw corpses, burned-out cars. I feel lucky to be alive.”

Wildfires are not uncommon in Greece, and a relatively dry winter helped create the current tinder-box conditions. It was not immediately clear what ignited the fires.

Tsipras and Greek officials have expressed misgivings at the fact that several major fires broke out at the same time.

The fires in Mati were by far Greece’s worst since flames devastated the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007, killing dozens.

Authorities said they would use an unmanned drone from the United States to monitor and track any suspicious activity.

Mati, 29 km (18 miles) east of the capital, is a popular spot for Greek holiday-makers, particularly pensioners, and children at camps. Poland said two of its citizens, a mother and her son, were among the victims.

Greece’s fire brigade said the intensity and spread of the wildfire at Mati had slowed on Tuesday as fires died down, but it is still not fully under control.

Ref. Today Show, NBC News, Yahoo News

Photo courtesy of Bing.com via telegraph.uk