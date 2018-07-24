Dr. Oz Show Today: True Crime Tuesday/Pedophile Doctors Treating Kids

Today, 7/24/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, he looks into the subject none of us want to think about but happens every day. In fact, the worse pedophile of all times was a doctor. On his “True Crime Tuesday” segment, Oz gives us an inside look into the investigation of the serial child molester and pediatrician Dr. Earl Bradley who was charged with 471 crimes against patients in 2010.

How could a serial child molester be allowed to examine and treat thousands of children for years? One victim reveals how he used popsicles laced with drugs to subdue her. Another victim’s mother said she noticed after her daughter had seen the doctor that she would tighten her belt so tightly, it made marks on her body. When she asked her daughter why she was doing this, she answered, “So my pants won’t fall down again.”

There was a time when Dr. Bradley was the new and exciting pediatrician in town. According to the court documents, the examination room known as the Pinocchio Room because of its decorations was seen frequently on the videotapes obtained by authorities that reportedly show Bradley undressing his patients — one as young as 3 months old — and performing sex acts on them. In another room decked out with “The Little Mermaid” paraphernalia, equally horrific abuse allegedly occurred at the hands of Bradley, who investigators said was seen on the tapes muzzling screaming children as they tried to flee the abuse.

Described as a large 6-foot, 225-pound man, Bradley allegedly had a “violently enraged expression on his face” as he yelled to a 2-year-old patient to perform sexual acts on him. That particular video was described by the investigating officer in court documents as “one of the most violent and brutal attacks on a child of any age” that he had ever seen.

Bradley is a former pediatrician from Lewes, Delaware and convicted serial child molester. He was indicted in 2010 on 471 charges of molesting, raping and exploiting 103 child patients (102 girls and 1 boy). Some of the victims were as young as three months old. He was charged in April 2010 with an additional 58 offenses in relation to the abuse of 24 additional victims. He has been described by a number of reputable news outlets and commentators as “the worst pedophile in American history.

Dr. Eli Newberger, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a pediatrician who has studied child abuse cases for almost 40 years, said Bradley’s was “the worst pediatrician abuse case I’ve ever heard of.”Bradley had access to an estimated 7,000 pediatric patients. According to a personal injury law firm in Baltimore, MD, one of many representing class action plaintiffs, 1,400 families in the class action alleged abuse. Bradley was ultimately found guilty on all charges and was sentenced to 14 consecutive terms of life plus 165 years in prison without parole on June 26, 2011. His conviction was affirmed by the Delaware Supreme Court on September 6, 2012.

Protecting your children during doctor visits and hospitalizations

Never leave your child alone with a pediatrician during an examination. If your child has been alone with a pediatrician, listen and watch for any strange new habits or inhibitions. (According to court documents obtained by ABCNews.com, the investigation was spurred after a 2-year-old girl told her mother that Bradley had touched her genitals and “hurt her” during an appointment.)

RECENTLY: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported over 2400 doctors are being disciplined for sexual misconduct. Some of these are Pediatricians.

Pediatricians are people, like piano teachers and coaches, who we would normally expect to be respectful with children and so when we hear them crossing the boundary and doing the worst, it unsettles everyone.

