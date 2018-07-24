PrayForDemi: Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent overdose

Demi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after allegedly suffering a drug overdose.

TMZ, citing police, said it appears that the singer suffered an “apparent heroin overdose.”

The website said Demi was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills to an area hospital for treatment on July 24 before noon. Her condition remains unknown.

Page Six said the LAPD would not confirm whether Demi was transported, but said it responded to a “medical emergency” at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday at a private residence.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Demi was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at her home.

However, “sources extremely close” to Lovato insist to The Blast that “she was not abusing heroin.”

Demi has been open about her struggles with cocaine and alcohol in the past. She was apparently sober for six years until recently. In February, Lovato told CBS News that her single, “Tell Me You Love Me” was actually about conquering her addiction as well. “People think it’s a breakup song,” she said, “but it’s actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits.”

In March, Lovato revealed that she had such a bad experience at the 2016 Met Gala that she thought about relapsing. She said she went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting instead. Lovato called the affair “a terrible experience.”

In June, the singer released “Sober, ” a regretful ballad that has Lovato apologizing to her family and fans, admitting, “I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.” She had been sober for six years.

“Momma I’m so sorry/I’m not sober anymore/And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me/we’ve been down this road before/I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

“I’m sorry that I’m here again/I promise I’ll get help/It wasn’t my intention,” she sang. “I’m sorry to myself.”

Lovato has struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles over the years, detailing her recovery in the YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated,” which was released last year.

Demi was scheduled to go on the road this week, but, TMZ said, “our sources say she’s been struggling.” She played a concert with Iggy Azalea on July 22 in Paso Robles, California.

Friends took immediately to Twitter with well wishes for Lovato. The hashtags #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi quickly became trending topics on social media.

