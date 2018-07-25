Dr. Oz Today: Foods that build muscle, not fat

Today, 7/25/2018, we share with you [who are working out but maintaining body fat, and not enough muscle] what you should eat. Oz gives a list of foods to eat that will help you achieve your goal.

There are plenty of resources out there explaining how to lose weight and we are all familiar with the traditional method of creating a calorie deficit to drop some pounds, but if you want to be fit, strong, and healthy, you likely have two goals in mind – to lose fat and gain muscle. This is where it gets tricky because you need a lot of energy and specific nutrients to accomplish both of these at once. In order to be successful, you should keep one eye on your calorie count, but above all else, eat the right nutrient-rich foods.

Foods that build muscle:

Eggs. Egg yolks have been getting a bad rap recently because many believe that that they’re fattening but the yolk contains so many vital nutrients your body needs, so think twice before ordering an egg white omelet. If you have high cholesterol, you can be mindful of your egg consumption but don’t rule them out entirely. Instead, focus on cleaning up your diet and speak to a trusted physician to improve your numbers. Fish Oil. Fish oil reduces inflammation which will help ease sore muscles and joints, while also lowering body fat. It also may have an effect on testosterone production (though more research is required to determine the full extent of its impact) which lends itself to muscle growth. Consuming wild salmon (not farm-raised) can provide 20 grams of protein for every 100-gram serving, but you can also consider adding a fish oil supplement to your routine if you’re not a seafood fan. Apples. Apples are one of the best fruits to snack on for weight loss because they are rich in fiber so you can feel full in between meals. They are also high in antioxidants and the energy they give you makes them one of the best pre-workout snacks. Mixed Nuts. Besides being high in protein and fiber, nuts also provide a wide variety of vitamins and minerals such as zinc, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin E. Broccoli. Broccoli is an excellent choice for fat loss because it’s so high in soluble fiber yet very low in calories. This veggie is also perfect if you’re on a strict diet because its nutrients are consistent no matter how you cook it or serve it. Spinach. This all-star vegetable contains a lot of the same nutrients as broccoli (a lot of which may also prevent cancer and heart disease). It also prevents muscle and bone loss, making it a great choice when you’re on your health journey. Quinoa. Quinoa is higher in fiber and protein than any other grain option and is gluten-free to boot. While you’re trying to lose fat, you should limit your carbs and choose the right kinds of grains to fuel your body. Red Meat. Most of these other foods are great for fat loss, but you need to eat enough protein if you want to see significant muscle development. A small amount of red meat can be beneficial, as it’s protein-rich and has a solid dose of vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and omega-3s. Just be sure to eat grass-fed beef and avoid consuming red meat on a too-regular basis. Turkey. If you’re not one for red meat or you’re looking for a solid lean protein to add to your diet, white turkey has your back. Flax Seeds. Flax seeds boast a trifecta of nutrients: protein, omega-3s, and fiber. The wonderful thing about this super-food is how easily you can sneak it into any number of meals.

Protein at it’s finest:

White fish. Pea Protein Powder. Legumes like lentils and chickpeas. Protein bars: Less than 350 calories, low in sugar and fat, high in fiber.

Ready to make a change? As always, speak to your physician before making drastic changes to your diet and lifestyle. Once you’re ready to embark on this journey, you can work these foods into your diet, challenge yourself in your workouts, and be sure to drink plenty of water to build muscle, lose fat, and feel your very best.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com