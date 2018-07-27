Dr. Oz Today: Dizziness can be a sign of Alzheimer’s Disease

Today, 7/27/2018, we share from the medical advice of Dr. Oz concerning one of the first signs of developing Alzheimer’s Disease if you experience dizziness when you stand up.

A new study has found that middle-aged people who feel dizzy when standing up may be more likely to develop dementia as they get older. A team of researchers at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health looked at data from nearly 12,000 people in their mid-fifties over a 25-year period. When meeting with the participants in person, they had them lie down for 20 minutes and then stand up very quickly. Nearly five percent of the participants were found to have orthostatic hypotension (which is that feeling of dizziness when you stand).

At the end of the study period, they found that those with orthostatic hypotension had double the risk of ischemic stroke (which affects parts of the brain) compared to those who didn’t experience dizziness or lightheaded when standing. These findings suggest that measuring hypo-tension may be a good marker of both stroke and dementia but more research is needed to really determine the full scope of this connection.

One of the biggest headlines that emerged from The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC) 2017 suggested that an estimated 1 in 3 cases of dementia is preventable. To help safeguard your brain and mental health, Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Alzheimer’s Genome Project™, recommends following the SHIELD plan, which emphasizes a multi-faceted approach to avoid disease. The six components of the plan include:

Sleep Amyloid plaque develops in the brain to protect brain cells and overall, more plaque is produced when you are awake. However, when there is too much plaque in the brain, it can interfere with cell function and bind to nerve cells, harming them over time. During sleep, amyloid plaque production decreases and the brain is able to produce more fluid to clean out excess plaque. Aim for at least eight hours of sleep each night to ensure your brain has the chance to carry out this cleanup process. Handle Stress Experts agree that reducing stress benefits the entire body, especially the brain. Dr. Deepak Chopra, who co-authored Super Genes with Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, recommends adopting a short and regular meditation practice to help relieve stress. Interact With Others Studies suggest that loneliness can lead to additional stress and may be a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. Prioritize social engagement and stay in touch with family members and friends. Exercise Keeping your heart rate up not only helps prevent cardiovascular disease, it can also fight back against Alzheimer’s disease as well. Learn New Things Along with physical exercise, mental exercise is just as important in preventing and delaying the onset of cognitive decline. Studying and learning new skills can build new nerve connections that maintain optimal brain health. Diet The Mediterranean diet has been shown to benefit your brain the most. On the diet, you’ll eat more fruits and vegetables, nuts, and olive oil, and cut back on red meat consumption.

