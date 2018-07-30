Science Answers the Mysteries of Turning Gray

Have you ever wondered why some people start to gray at a young age and why some find their first gray hair in their 70’s? Well, wonder no more because we have the answers for you from Good Housekeeping. While it is stylish now for younger women to sport their gray manes, many older ones are dying their dreaded gray hair for fear of looking old. Only you can decide if it’s stylish for you but why you are turning gray consists of the following reasons:

Normal aging. 50% of the population has 50% gray hair by the time they turn 50. This is called the 50-50 rule by dermatologists. Just like your skin changes, so does your hair with age. Ethnicity. Caucasians tend to gray early and redheads the earliest. Next are Asians. Next are African-Americans. Scientists have not discovered why. Stress. Stress can reek havoc on the body’s system. It affects hair and skin. During a stressful time, you may notice you lost hair. Also, sicknesses including chemotherapy can make you lose hair and even grow back a different color. Lifestyle. Low vitamin B-12 and smoking can cause your hair to turn gray earlier. These 2 enemies stress the hair and its pigment. One should eat foods loaded with anti-oxidants including liver and carrots. Hair and color are two separate things. They typically work together but one can wear out before the other as hair is hair stem cells and color is pigment forming stem cells. Hair bleaches itself. Natural hydrogen peroxide builds up in the hair follicles blocking the production of melanin in the hair’s pigment. Hair doesn’t turn gray, it grows that way. A single hair grows in 1-3 years and then you shed it. As you age, the hair grows with different pigments that are affected by the cells. Gray hair is not coarser. The reason it feels this way is because of the lack of oil on the scalp. If you pulled out the first few gray hairs, you might have damaged the follicles causing the hair to grow back crinkly. Gray hair can be harder to color. If you find this is happening, try dropping down a level in your color.

We all age…it is the natural evolution of life itself. Some choose to navigate through this process with a sense of acceptance. Others choose to “fight,” unable to accept this natural evolution. In truth, there is nothing wrong with either perspective, as we all try to come to grips with the inevitability of aging in different ways.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com