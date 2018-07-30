Dr. Oz Today: Houseplants and Your Health

Today, 7/30/2018, we share with you the medical advice from Dr. Oz on houseplants and your health. You may have heard that certain houseplants can help clean the air in your home by purifying it and creating a cleaner environment in general. Today, we’re going to clear up the common misconceptions about houseplants and health benefits once and for all.

Will Certain Houseplants Clean the Air in Your Home?

You probably heard that having potted plants in your home can help improve the air quality and maybe even heard that plants are effective at removing pollutants from the air. Indoor plants do help filter the air and that’s a good enough reason to have houseplants if you enjoy them and are willing to care for them but they are not a cure-all for bad air.

Will Having a Plant Boost Your Mood?

Some scientific studies have shown that people are more productive, more relaxed, and friendlier when plants are part of their environment—at home and at work. Plants do make most people feel better in subtle ways.

Can Having a Houseplant Ease Pain?

Some research has shown that simply being in the presence of certain plants could impact hospital patients who are reporting pain. The next time you’re visiting a friend who’s had surgery, consider bringing them a flowering plant to help speed up their recovery. One study indicates that recovering surgery patients who had plants in their hospital rooms had significantly fewer intakes of pain medication, more positive physiological responses (lower blood pressure and heart rate), less pain, anxiety, and fatigue compared to patients who didn’t have plants in their rooms. The study suggested that potted plants rather than cut flowers might offer more benefit to recovering patients.

Will Owning a Houseplant Help You Feel in Control?

One study out of the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension examined how indoor gardening experiences affected the lives of 18 seniors living in an assisted living facility. The residents participated in four two-hour interactive horticulture classes taught by a social horticulturist and a sociologist. Class members showed a significant increase in mastery, self-rated health, and self-rated happiness after the four weeks. Five months later, the subjects said they felt more control over their lives as well as feeling healthier and happier than before their plant responsibility experiment started. Perhaps taking care of a plant can have a short-term impact on happiness and feelings of control in your life—as long as you enjoy taking care of that plant.

Do Houseplants Help With Allergies?

If you’re convinced a plant will help clean the air, it might seem like it would be good for allergies. They help a little bit but they aren’t a substitute for allergy medications your doctor prescribes or using something like a HEPA filter to reduce allergens in the air. Flowering plants are not a good choice for someone with severe pollen allergies but most foliage plants shouldn’t exacerbate symptoms for someone with allergies.

Are Houseplants Dangerous for My Pets?

It’s tough to know which plants will make your dog or cat sick, but, the ASPCA has a running list of the plants that may be toxic to your pets if they are ingested. Consult this list and talk to your veterinarian before adding a houseplant that may be dangerous if your pet is inclined to nibble it. Keep plants out of reach of pets and children as well. The top advice for keeping your plant alive? Don’t re-pot that plant you purchased. It is the most common mistake people make. Don’t mess with the soil. Don’t mess with the roots. Re-potting sometimes is necessary but it is best to avoid doing it so you don’t kill your plant.

