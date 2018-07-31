Over 450 people in Florida ordered to give up guns under new law

This morning, 7/31/2018, Fox News reported that under a new law in Florida, more than 450 people are ordered to surrender their guns. The new law [The Risk Protection Order] took effect after the Parkland Shooting in February of this year.

The new law, signed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott just three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas, aims to temporarily remove weapons from gun owners who have been deemed by a judge to possibly be a threat to themselves or others. The law also raised the age to 21 for buying a gun and added a 3-day waiting period.

Roughly 200 firearms have been confiscated in the state since the law was enacted, Sgt. Jason Schmittendorf, of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, told WFTS-TV. “Around 30,000 rounds of ammunition” were also taken, he said.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is especially passionate about the law and has devoted his entire unit to carry out the law. He chairs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. The task force was formed after the high school shooting to analyze details from the incident in an effort to prevent future school shootings.

The five-person team working on the task force for the new law has filed 64 petitions in court and Broward Country has filed at least 88 petitions to have guns removed from owners since March. Every petition filed in Pinellas County has been granted by the judge.

Pinellas County Sheriff Gualtieri told the news station, “It’s everyone’s right to own a firearm. We are asking someone to surrender that right, we have to make sure good decisions, right decisions, and the circumstances warrant it.”

The first gun seized under the new law was in April from an Army Veteran, Jerron Smith. His Ar-15 semi-automatic and a .22 caliber rifle along with a bump stock were seized. Also taken were hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons-related items.

The law, swiftly passed after the Parkland school shooting on Valentine’s Day, temporarily strips gun owners of their gun rights and hardware if a judge deems them to be a threat to themselves or others. Records show the majority of those petitioned have a history of mental illness who threatened suicide. One had threatened others online.

Currently, there are over 450 petitions to have owners surrender their guns or they will be confiscated.

