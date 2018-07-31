Dr. Oz Show Today: The Rise in Sex Robots and the Dangers

If the world couldn’t get any crazier, we learn on today’s Dr. Oz show of the rise in people ordering and paying thousands for sex robots. Oz says we are entering into a dangerous new world where technology is replacing a natural desire to be close to a human. Some say this will change our lives forever. Robots with no limits to satisfy a human’s nature to feel intimacy are becoming the new way to get what you really want. But, what are the dangers? (As if we had to ask.)

Sex therapist Dr. Laura Berman and psychotherapist Dr. Mike Dow discuss the rise of sex dolls and robots and the concerns behind how this new type of technology is being marketed.

In 2016, these robots came on the scene. The porn industry has grown to a 30 billion dollar a year business. Dr. Dow says these robots are very dangerous, giving rapists a way to act their fantasies and increases the desire to treat women in an unnatural way. There are even robots to resist you which is startling and increases the desires for rape. Dr. Dow says we need to be doing the opposite by these type people getting professional help. These robots are blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

Dr. Oz sits down with Douglas Hines, the founder of True Companion and one of the first people to attempt to manufacture a sex robot. He discusses the various personalities available for sex robots and their intended purposes. Hines says these robots give companion comfort. He says some of the robots are to train people not to act out physical or sexual abuse because the robots actually shut down when treated in a violent manner. Hines feels the artificial intelligence can help you with communicating better. He sold one to a man whose wife had passed away that was a recreation of his ex-wife. Hines insisted this helped the man deal with the trauma of her death, providing love and support. But is this the natural way to deal with death?

Oz asks Hines if he ever thinks that these robots could replace human intimacy? Hines says that is unlikely. Hines believes that the robots are helping people be who they want to be. Oz asks Hines if these could train people to do bad things? Hines explains again that the robot shuts down and will not allow abuse.

Christopher Trout, editor-in-chief of Engadget, describes how realistic sex robots are today. Trout actually visited the factories. He talks about how the heads on the robots are very human-life, the skin feels real [even has pores, hairs], and that you can design your own robot.

Dr. Dow says these robots are creating a lot of problems; with spouses, creating a false sense of security, and causing an interpersonal connection that is fantasy. So who are the people who are using them? These people do not want a human connection for fear of being hurt or cheated on.

The sex robots are anatomically correct in every area and costs tens of thousands of dollars. People purchasing these have dates with the robots and some have been said to have spent thousands on clothes for them, as if they were human.

Dr. Oz final thoughts: Technology can be used for good or evil. Nothing can ever replace human relationships. Oz is very negative on the idea of a companion robot. He says these will never heal wounds….they are a short- term fix like a band-aid. He feels this is no way to deal with your emotional problems or lack of intimacy.

Oz also comments on the rise of sexually transmitted diseases and feels online dating contributes to this health problem growing.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com