Conspiracy theorists are obsessed with the idea the pyramids were either made by aliens or have secret alien stuff inside them – and a new study is set to blow their minds.

The Great Pyramid a true masterpiece and has rightly earned the title of a “Wonder”. It was built with such precision that our current technology cannot replicate it. Historical analysis shows that the Pyramids were built between 2589 and 2504 BC. There are so many interesting facts about this Pyramid that it baffles archaeologists, scientists, astronomers, and tourists alike.

Great Pyramid – and found it ‘concentrates’ the energy. Were these constructed by aliens more advanced than scientists today? Electromagnetic energy, which includes radio waves, microwaves, and visible light, basically occurs due to synchronized oscillations of electric and magnetic fields. The radiation propagates through space and time and is available all around us, be it in the form of sunlight or the waves used by home radios and Wi-Fi to transmit data. Researchers from ITMO University and the Laser Zentrum Hannover investigated the effect of electromagnetic waves on the– and found it ‘concentrates’ the energy. Were these constructed by aliens more advanced than scientists today? Electromagnetic energy, which includes radio waves, microwaves, and visible light, basically occurs due to synchronized oscillations of electric and magnetic fields. The radiation propagates through space and time and is available all around us, be it in the form of sunlight or the waves used by home radios and Wi-Fi to transmit data.

The researchers wrote, ‘ Calculations showed that in the resonant state the pyramid can concentrate electromagnetic energy in the pyramid’s internal chambers as well as under its base, where the third unfinished chamber is located.’ It could help researchers develop sensors and solar cells based on the pyramid’s shape, using nanoparticles.

The team prepared a series of numerical models, which revealed the pyramid’s electromagnetic response by putting an estimate on how much of the wave energy is scattered or absorbed by the structure and the distribution of electromagnetic fields inside the pyramid.

The work, with the help of a sophisticated analysis technique, indicated that the pyramid was focusing all of the scattered electromagnetic energy into internal chambers and the unfinished third chamber under its base.

The researchers first estimated that resonances in the pyramid can be induced by radio waves with a length ranging from 200 to 600 meters.

‘Due to the lack of information about the physical properties of the pyramid, we had to use some assumptions.

‘For example, we assumed that there are no unknown cavities inside, and the building material with the properties of an ordinary limestone is evenly distributed in and out of the pyramid.

‘With these assumptions made, we obtained interesting results that can find important practical applications.’

The mysterious structure was built by the Ancient Egyptians thousands of years ago – and experts are only just learning about its amazing powers.

The pyramid took 20 years to build using around 100,000 slaves.

The study, titled “Electromagnetic properties of the Great Pyramid: First multipole resonances and energy concentration,” was published in the Journal of Applied Physics.

Ref. MSN, Google, USA Today, International Business Times, ancient-code.com, thesun.co.uk.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com