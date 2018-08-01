Dr. Oz Today: Don’t Forget to Care for Your Neck

It’s human nature to wait until the last minute. We have been told how to care for our skin but why did we just concentrate on our face? Have you noticed your neck is looking older than your face? It turns out that we shouldn’t neglect our necks, as they show signs of aging even more quickly than our faces do—and between wrinkling, sagging and sun damage (not to mention the ever-present fear of “tech neck“), we’ve been thinking a lot more about how to care for this essential part of the body.

Today, we share with you the medical wisdom from Dr. Oz on what you can still do to keep your neck looking younger. Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe explains why the neck needs extra love. Then, Dr. Oz explains how aging affects your face and neck and Dr. Bowe reveals the one product that’s suitable for both areas.

We seem to fall into negligence when it comes to our necks. Dr. Bowe says the neck is exposed to the same elements as the face. She says the neck needs more love than the face because of it has less fat and oil glands.

Oz says as you age, you break down the skin’s protective barrier, breaking down collagen. That’s why we get visible wrinkles. He says ceramides can help along with Vitamin A and Calcium.

4 Ways to Protect Your Neck

It’s never too late. Use the same routine on your neck and you do on your face. The neck needs extra love so slather it with deep moisturizers. Nourish with a Calcium and Vitamin C product. Be Consistent. Use a serum that contains Amino Acids, Calcium, and Antioxidants. Limit screen-time. Use sunscreen.

Guest Lauren reveals why she wants firmer and more even skin. Then, dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe shares a testimonial of one individual who used the No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi-Action Serum every day for 12 months.

Because this is a very delicate area, you need to pay special attention to the skin of your neck and spend a few extra minutes every day to clean and moisturize it, in the morning and evening.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com