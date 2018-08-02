Improve Your Life, Relationships, and Health by Laughing

They say, “Laughter is the best medicine.” If this is true, why? What does it actually do to your body when you release a deep belly laugh? Research has shown that laughter affects the body and mind in a lot of positive ways. Let’s look at what they discovered:

You burn calories. One study out of Vanderbilt University revealed that laughing for just 15 minutes a day can burn up to 40 calories. That only covers about half of a fun size candy bar—no joke. Your brain kicks into high gear. Laughter can send a wave of electricity that sweeps the entire cerebral cortex. While one side of the brain is processing the language of the joke, the rest is busy making sense of the absurdity of the context. Understanding the intricacies of cold fusion might grant a little to boost your IQ, but learning why the chicken crossed the road just might be the real secret to becoming a genius. You cry. Great comedy can bring you to tears. Crying while laughing may be from reaching a heightened emotional state from a long bout of laughter, or it could be a physical reflex from the shaking and contracting of muscles that happens when you laugh. Either way, it’s a better release than watching the end of a sad movie. You get an endorphin boost. Laughter has the power to brighten anyone’s mood, and the reason is purely chemical. The physical act of laughing releases endorphins in the brain, causing a feeling of happiness. You lose control of your body. The H-reflex, a neurological pathway that causes muscle contractions, can disappear when laughing out loud, making muscles feel weak and limp. You relax. The relaxed feeling you get after a fit of laughter is similar to the one you get after a workout. Better yet, this feeling can last for up to an hour. Your immune system gets a boost. Laughing increases your body’s production of antibodies and T-cells that fight off disease and boost your immune system. Laughter makes the blood pressure plummet. Your pain tolerance increases. Experiments have shown that subjects watching comedy tend to have a higher threshold to pain. This increase in tolerance is attributed to the release of endorphins. Your stress level plummets. According to research out of the University of Waterloo, people with a strong sense of humor become less depressed and anxious than those with a less developed sense of humor. Why stress out when you can laugh about it? You reinforce relationships. Studies show that laughter among a group can form a strong social bond.

Whether you’re looking to palpably slash your blood pressure, fortify your immune system, or even melt away some pesky calories, your best bet is to head to the nearest comedy club, stat. In other words, yes, we’re saying that laughter, as the adage goes, truly is the best medicine.

