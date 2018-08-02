Dr. Oz Show Today: The Medical Perspective on Addiction

Today, 8/2/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, he gives us insight into what causes addiction and who is more prone to the disease. Addiction is more common than you think: 8% of all adults in the US have had some form of substance use disorder or addiction in the past 12 months. What is “addiction”? The word has many definitions and triggers different emotions, experiences, and conditions. Learn more about how physicians and substance abuse counselors categorize different types of addiction and how you can recognize it in a loved one.

Addiction is a deadly disease. The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as “a primary, chronic, neurobiologic disease, with genetic, psychosocial and environmental factors influencing its development and manifestations.” Those who are addicted to a substance (like alcohol, prescription drugs or street drugs) or to an activity (like gambling or shopping) tend to partake in neurologically programmed behaviors that demonstrate a lack of control, constant cravings, and continued use despite dire consequences.

To have substance abuse, one must:

Consistently fail to fulfill major duties at work or school because of intoxication from the substance (not showing up or performing very poorly)

Use and reuse the substance in potentially hazardous situations (drinking and driving)

Get into recurring legal troubles (arrests or jail time)

Or continue using the substance despite recurring conflicts with family or friends.

Who is more at risk:

Those who have substance abusers in their family are at increased risk of becoming abusers themselves. Researchers have found both environmental and genetic links. Compared to the general population, children of alcoholics are 3 to 4 times more likely to become alcoholics themselves.

Substance abuse is twice as prevalent among those with mental health issues, particularly those who are depressed, overly anxious, or bipolar.

Health-care workers, surprisingly, are at greater risk of developing an SUD. This could be because of the increased access to addictive drugs, like painkillers. Many also feel that the high-stress lifestyle that comes with being a health-care worker may also be a factor.

What’s going on upstairs?

As neuroscientists study animal models of addiction, they found evidence that developing an addiction alters some of the pathways in your brain, perhaps permanently. At least three brain circuits have been identified that are important to understanding the neurobiological changes associated with developing an addiction.

One pathway in particular travels from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) to the nucleus accumbens. This dopamine-driven pathway drives reward and pleasure-seeking. This pathway normally allows one to feel pleasure when eating, nurturing or having sex.

Many drugs like cocaine, heroin or alcohol also activate this pathway. Some drugs directly increase the amount of dopamine in this pathway – causing instant pleasurable feelings.

As a result, the user shows signs of substance dependence. Withdrawal of the drug causes extreme distress, depression or physical pain. He or she goes out of his or her way to get the desired drug, even at the expense of work or social obligations.

Rehab: A long recovery:

Because addiction is often hardwired into one’s brain, recovery is extremely difficult. Spending a few days away from a drug simply does not solve the problem. Many consider addiction recovery to be a lifelong journey filled with ups and downs. Relapsing into old habits is exceedingly common among recovering addicts.

While physicians try to catch these problems in patients as early as possible, it’s often hard to detect until it’s too late. It’s very common for one to deny using addictive substances like alcohol, heroin or cocaine or to deny having a problem at all. This is why it’s important for family members and close friends to observe signs of addiction and get that person help as soon as possible.

