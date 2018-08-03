A-List Actresses Kidman, Theron, Robbie to Star in Fox News Movie

One of the most anticipated movies of the #MeToo era is the story of the women of Fox News who brought down the toxic male culture at the news network.

Charlize Theron has already been announced in the role of Megyn Kelly, who also accused Ailes of sexual harassment, along with at least 20 other female Fox employees over the course of his career at the company. No word yet on who will play Bill O’Reilly. Jay Roach (Game Change) will direct the project from a script by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph.

Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor who sued Roger Ailes, then the Fox News chairman (and former media consultant for Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush), for sexual harassment and earned both a $20 million settlement and a public apology from the company. Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline first reported Robbie was in talks to play a fictional associate producer.

According to Deadline, the film’s working title is “Fair and Balanced.” But a spokeswoman for film’s production company, Annapurna Pictures, told ABC News that the film is still untitled.

The film is not about Fox News chief Roger Ailes, as some reports have suggested. Instead, the spokeswoman said, “It is a film about the ensemble of women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect.”

Ailes, who died in 2017, was forced to resign in 2016 after Carlson accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. Other women at Fox News, including Kelly, also said Ailes sexually harassed them during his tenure at the cable news channel.

Besides Ailes, other major characters might include Bill O’Reilly, who left Fox News in 2017 amid misconduct claims including some that ended in settlements, former anchor Greta Van Susteren and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Annapurna, the studio behind the critically acclaimed “Zero Dark Thirty,” “American Hustle” and “Foxcatcher,” is financing and producing the project. Theron is also one of the producers. It’s being penned by Charles Randolph, the Oscar-winning writer of “The Big Short.” At the helm is director Jay Roach, who is best known for the Austin Powers films and “Meet the Parents.” Roach also directed the HBO film “Game Change” about Sarah Palin joining the Republican ticket during the 2008 presidential campaign.

Theron’s role in the film was announced in May by The Hollywood Reporter. Multiple reports say, Kidman who is coming off the success of “Big Little Lies,” in which she stars for the second season, will play Carlson. And, according to Deadline, Robbie, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” will play a fictional associate producer named Kayla Pospisil.

In June, Variety reported that Showtime had a limited series in the works about Roger Ailes, starring Russell Crowe. The eight-part series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book about Fox News, The Loudest Voice in the Room.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

