Dr. Oz Show Today: Good Eye Health

Today, 8/3/2018, Dr. Oz discusses eye health. Your eyes are an important part of your body but they are often neglected during your wellness routines. Ensure you’re making healthy choices to improve your eye health and minimize the risk of any future ocular problems like age-related macular degeneration, dry eyes, glaucoma, cataracts, and overall vision loss. Oz gives us a lot of pertinent information to help keep our eyes as healthy as possible.

Medical Advice that Promotes Good Eye Health

Eat a lot of leafy greens, citrus fruits, and olive oil. Eye Exercises. Try out exercises such as extending your arm, with your thumb up, in front of you – move your hand in a circular motion and follow your thumb with only your eyes. Sunglasses. The sun’s UV rays can also affect eyes in a negative way. Make sure you always carry around a pair of good sunglasses to aid and protect your eyes in sunny weather. Sleep. Lack of sleep is the leading cause of eye spasms. Plus, eyes that are tired and strained can feel sore and look red. Make sure to get at least five hours (but ideally seven to nine hours) of sleep a night for optimal eye health. Be careful around your eyes. Make sure you don’t touch them or poke around them too much because it’ll hurt them. If you have to touch your eyes for some reason, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly beforehand. Additionally, if you wear contacts or have dry eyes make sure to handle them appropriately, switch out your contacts regularly, and use eye drops. Limit screen time. Blue light, which is the light that is emitted from electronics such as TVs, computers, phones, and e-readers, can impact your eyes in a negative way. Looking at electronics too much can also strain your eyes and cause adverse side effects like headaches, blurry vision, and eye aches. Make sure that you limit the amount of time you are on your electronic devices every day to give your eyes a break from the stress of a screen. Annual eye exams. This type of early prevention is only possible if you go to an eye doctor and they observe patterns that may lead your eyes down a problematic path. Make sure you are taking your eye health seriously by scheduling an appointment with your local optometrist today.

When an ophthalmologist or optometrist looks into your eyes, they can identify eye health issues, like glaucoma and cataracts, but they might also be able to tell if your diet isn’t healthy, if you have an immune disorder, as well as if your diabetes symptoms are being managed properly. Your eyes may be trying to let you in on any potential conditions that may need to be addressed by your family physician.

