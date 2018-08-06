New Orleans Civil War “Time Capsule” Unearthed From Under Statue Contents Revealed

While many uncovered time capsules remind people of a bygone era, one found underneath a Confederate statue revisits a time some may want to forget. We now know what was inside the time capsule box found under a Confederate Statue in New Orleans last year contained. According to CNN, Curators at the Louisiana State Museum unveiled the contents of a copper box found underneath the base of the statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard.

The 100 year old small copper box [found July 25] contained money and a 1913 newspaper. Other items found included photos of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, medals, ribbons and other paper items related to New Orleans. A 1913 article in The Times-Picayune said the box also contained photos of Confederate leaders and monuments and “badges and souvenirs appertaining to the Confederacy.”

Many of the contents were damaged by weather and time, but some were in surprisingly good condition. Museum curators said they had to dehumidify some of the items to separate them for display.

The equestrian statue of Beauregard was taken down by a crane in July 2017, more than a year ago after a contentious public battle. The time capsule was placed in the pedestal of the statue on Nov. 14, 1913, a year before the Beauregard statue was placed outside City Park in New Orleans, WDSU reported.

“To be able to reveal what’s inside is very exciting and hopefully the museum will be able to present it and contextualize it in an interesting fashion,” Louisiana State Museum interim director Steven Maklansy told the affiliate.

A monument preservation group that filed a lawsuit to keep the Beauregard statue in place, the Monumental Task Committee, told CNN it hopes the artifacts are preserved and displayed in “a respectful manner honoring those who worked hard to share a part of New Orleans’ history with future generations.”

Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of New Orleans said, “We can’t change history. We have to learn from it and move forward. Hopefully, this is not going to dig up any bad blood. We can just preserve history in a museum and let everyone come enjoy it and not make it a political battle.”

