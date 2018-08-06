Dr. Oz Today: Sneaking Vegetables into Your Meals

Today, 8/6/2018, we share with you 10 ways to get those vegetables your body needs for proper nutrition. It’s the summer season when vegetables are at their freshest, cheapest, and most accessible. Kids, especially, have a difficult time looking at vegetables and then eating them. They act like they are from another planet and just the sight of them makes the average child gag. So, how can we make sure we feed our families properly? Today, Oz gives us easy ways to incorporate veggies into everyday foods we all enjoy.

If you are like many people, you might not be eating enough vegetables every day. Your recommended vegetable intake will vary depending on your age, gender, and other factors, but the general rule is to eat at least two to three cups of vegetables daily. The 2015–2020 dietary guidelines for Americans recommend eating “a variety of vegetables, including legumes (beans and peas), dark green, red, orange, starchy, and other vegetables.” Make healthy eating a reality by swapping or adding vegetables into your breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and even desserts.

Get started with these delicious ideas.

Swap Pasta for Vegetable Noodles. Peel or spiralize vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and zucchini into thin noodle strands and use it as a base for a veggie bowl, with meatballs, or under marinara sauce or pesto. It’s just as satisfying as your regular spaghetti, and you won’t miss the extra carbs. Swap Meatballs for Beans. When it comes to meatballs, beans like chickpeas or kidney beans are a great alternative for ground beef. You can roll your own by mixing in breadcrumbs, herbs, and cheese. Swap Pizza Dough for Cauliflower. A cruciferous vegetable like cauliflower works well as a crust for your pizza pie when grated and mixed with water. It’s a great way to get a boost in vitamins and nutrients like folate and fiber. Swap Steak for Squash. Cutting back on red meat? Substitute roasted butternut squash for grilled flank steak in your tacos or chili during the winter and grill summer squash, like zucchini or yellow squash with chimichurri sauce in the summer. Swap Burger Patties for Mushrooms. Portobello mushrooms are the perfect size for fitting on burger buns, and since they’re mild in flavor, you can customize each burger to your liking with a variety of sauces and toppings. Swap Beef for Sweet Potato. Another satisfying substitute for beef is sweet potato, which is creamy and delicious in casserole dishes. The sweet tuber is rich in flavor and a good source of potassium and fiber. Swap Chicken for White Beans. Warm, comforting pot pies can be just as hearty when you replace the chicken with white beans. Simply stuff the pies with a gravy mixture full of beans, carrots, chard, onion, and any other of your favorite vegetables to make it super satisfying. Add Spinach to Your Brownies. Black bean brownies have come and gone. It’s time to add chopped frozen spinach to your fudgy squares for an extra nutritious boost. If you’re worried about the taste, let the brownies cool completely before digging in. Add Zucchini to Your Muffins. Summer squash like zucchini adds moisture and vitamin C to baked goods like bread and muffins. Add Kale to Your Ice Cream. Hardy kale leaves might not be your first choice when it comes to ice cream, but it works! Make your own with kale, citrus juice, and frozen bananas. Experiment with additional flavors such as vanilla bean or chocolate chips.

