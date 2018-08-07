Actress Catherine Oxenberg’s walk thru hell to save her daughter from a branded sex cult

It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Catherine Oxenberg, the former TV drama actor, who has written a tell-all book about her effort to save her daughter from the group, sat down with the “Today” show’s Megyn Kelly to talk about her battle to save her daughter from the clutches of NXIVM. The organization is a glorified pyramid scheme in which members groomed recruits to become sex slaves to cult leader Keith Raniere.

Former “Dynasty” star Catherine Oxenberg’s attempt to help her daughter launch a business ended up feeding the young woman into the jaws of a twisted Albany sex cult where she was branded with the leader’s initials. By the time Raniere was charged in March in Brooklyn Federal Court with sex trafficking, fraud and attempting to enslave women, he had built an international business giving advice to entrepreneurs on how to run a successful business. That’s what Oxenberg, 56, told Kelly first drew her to the group in 2011.

Her daughter India, now 27, who had toyed around with modeling and acting herself, was looking at launching a new business. “She was about to launch a business,” the star told Kelly. “She had all these wonderful ideas and I was helping her.” Oxenberg and her daughter have always been very close.

Oxenberg had heard about Keith Raniere’s program “Executive Success Program,” or ESP, and thought about looking into it herself. “India happened to be at the house that evening and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to come with me?’ innocently thinking this was just a program geared toward entrepreneurs,” she told the “Today” host. Oxenberg and India attended a NXIVM class in 2011 that was supposedly about helping to gain self-esteem. While the veteran actress found the class to be “weird and creepy,” her daughter enjoyed the program. Oxenberg said her daughter became immersed in the organization quickly and donated the majority of her inheritance to it.

It wasn’t until sometime last year that a friend texted her that her daughter was in trouble. “She was terrified to speak on the phone,” Oxenberg said of her friend. “She said to me, ‘You need to save India.’ ”

According to federal investigators, ESP was just a front for Raniere’s cult. He promised to empower women and build self-esteem, but he was subordinating women so they would become his sex slaves, according to a federal complaint. Members would draw others further and further into the ring by getting them to share compromising information, then blackmailing them, prosecutors charge. Raniere’s disciples gained his favor by recruiting young women he could have sex with.

As the ultimate symbol of a member’s submission to Raniere, they would strip naked during a ceremony and be branded with the leader’s initials. “I was horrified,” Oxenberg said of learning of the branding. Oxenberg also recalled seeing her daughter’s branded flesh after India had NXIVM leader Raniere and his cohort Allison Mack’s initials burned into her skin.

Oxenburg has been fighting tirelessly to save her daughter India after introducing her to the alleged sex cult. The actress told Megyn Kelly she feels “horrendous guilt” after bringing her daughter to a NXIVM class.

“I brought her in. And that’s why I feel responsible for getting her out,” Oxenberg told Kelly in a preview of her “Dateline” interview that aired last night. “At first I felt horrendous guilt that I had participated in bringing my daughter into an organization that was this deviant and dangerous.”

Oxenberg said some of her guilt was relieved after she started to learn more about cults.

“Then I started to educate myself… I spoke to numerous experts and they said, ‘Would you stop blaming yourself? These cults are well-oiled machines. India never stood a chance.'”

Seagram’s liquor heiress Clare Bronfman was charged with racketeering for acting in concert with the cult leader. The feds also charged “Smallville” actress Allison Mack for taking part in the scheme. Both Mack and Raniere were arrested for their involvement with NXIVM.

Oxenberg, the nighttime soap opera star, the daughter of a Yugoslav princess, got her start playing Lady Diana when she was just 19. She got her big break when she landed the role of Amanda Carrington on the wildly successful drama “Dynasty.”

