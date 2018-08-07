Dr. Oz Today: Are You Suffering from a B12 Deficiency?

Today, 8/7/2018, we share with you the signs that Dr. Oz says could mean you are lacking one of the important vitamins your body needs. Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient your body requires to produce your red blood cells and promote a healthy nervous system. It cannot be made by our bodies, so we can get it from foods and other sources. Deficiencies are very common, particularly in the elderly, vegans, those who have had weight loss surgery which affects absorption of this vitamin and others, and those who take antacids very frequently. For this reason, make sure to note these signs and symptoms so you can identify a deficiency with your primary care physician and ensure you achieve optimal health.

Signs of B12 Deficiency

Pale or Jaundiced Skin. Jaundice in your skin or whites of your eyes is also from too much of a brown substance called bilirubin when your liver is hyperactively trying to break down your red blood cells. Weakness & Fatigue. This is because red blood cells are responsible for distributing oxygen throughout your body. It is one of the earliest signs of a B12 deficiency, but also a reason that the deficiency is often misdiagnosed. Balance Issues. In addition to feeling weaker, you may see changes in your ability to easily walk and move, due to B12’s vital role in a healthy and functioning nervous system. Diabetes and Oral Health. A swollen or inflamed tongue, which can become so severe if intake of B12 is not increased that it actually affects how you speak or eat. Mouth ulcers can also be a painful sign that you need more of this nutrient. Pins and Needles. If a B12 deficiency is not remedied following weakness or fatigue, the damage to your nervous system can become so severe that your body no longer produces myelin, the substance that protects your nerves. This manifests in the sensation commonly described as “pins and needles”, without another evident cause, in your hands and feet. Breathlessness and Dizziness. Lacking B12 can cause lack of blood cell circulation. Mood Changes. B12 can send important signals to your brain. Low levels of B12 have been linked to many different brain disorders, such as dementia and depression, and even a more benign but out of character moodiness. Compromised Vision. If this deficiency continues to damage to your nervous system, it can reach the optic nerve, and ultimately affect the way information is signaled from your eye to your brain. This results in blurred or distorted vision.

If you are constantly worried and anxious, you may need a vitamin B12 boost. By consuming supplements and foods rich in this nutrient, you will be on your way to improved health on the inside and out.

Getting your B12

Mackerel, smoked salmon, herring, tuna, sardines, and trout are all excellent choices. Animal protein, specifically beef, is a great source of vitamin B12. Just make sure to opt for leaner cuts of meat so that you aren’t plagued with high cholesterol problems. As far as serving size, try to not eat more than a palm-sized amount of beef. Turkey has nearly 50 mg of vitamin B12 in every cup? This lean protein is already packed with tons of health benefits, so you can feel great every time you dig in. Chicken is another great food for getting B12. Milk and fortified nut milk. Fortified cereal with B12. Cranberries. Vitamin B12 supplements.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com