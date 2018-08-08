Dr. Oz Today: Is it a summer cold or allergies?

Today, 8/8/2018, we share with you the ways to tell if the itchy eyes, sinus drainage, and coughing could be a cold you have picked up or simply allergies. These symptoms can make you miserable when wanting to enjoy an outing with your family and friends. Knowing what is going on with your body and how to treat the symptoms is half the battle.

While it may seem like allergies are only a nuisance in the spring season, it turns out that the summer months can also bring on the stuffiness, watery eyes, and sneezing. If you are are feeling off this season, you may be suffering from allergies. While the symptoms of an allergy often mimic a cold and can lead to confusion, there are a few key ways to differentiate between the two. Find out how with the help of allergist Dr. Tania Elliott and learn about all-natural solutions that can help you feel like yourself again.

Fever. One way to easily tell if you have a cold or allergies is to check your temperature. If you have a fever, it’s a pretty strong indication you are actually sick, since allergies don’t go hand-in-hand with high temperatures. Body Aches. You know that feeling you get when you try to move your body and it feels sore from head to toe? If you are experiencing allergy symptoms but you have these dreaded aches and pains, you may actually have a cold instead. Rule out any other possible sources of pain and see a doctor if this symptom persists. Swollen Lymph Nodes. Have you noticed swelling and enlargement of your lymph nodes? Use two fingers to check under your ear and jaw for any unusual swelling. As with fevers, swollen lymph nodes are more in line with colds rather than allergies. If you have this symptom, along with other cold-like symptoms, you may need to change your treatment plan to feel better faster. Duration. While the average cold will last between 5-7 days, allergies tend to last for weeks or even months. If you’ve noticed “cold” symptoms for an extended period of time, there’s a good chance you are suffering from seasonal allergies instead. Try the natural remedies below to feel better in no time. Seasonality. Another way to determine if you are dealing with allergies or a cold is to ask yourself if you ever get a “cold” for several weeks in the summer months. If the answer is yes, it is likely not a cold at all, but actually allergies. Make sure to speak with a medical professional before starting a treatment plan to ensure you are following the right steps for your needs. Essential Oils. Essential oils are a medication-free way to fight stuffiness by breaking up mucus, clearing out sinuses, and unblocking nasal passages. Peppermint oil has menthol which is a natural anti-inflammatory substance, and eucalyptus oil is a natural expectorant so it can help you cough up your mucus and relieve nasal congestion. Try diffusing these oils or adding them to a bowl of boiling hot water and breathe in the steam for relief. Turmeric. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a natural antiseptic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory spice. This combination is a triple threat for allergies and can help prevent histamine release in the body. Butterbur. If you are suffering from allergies, you may want to try butterbur. Preliminary research has found that butterbur may be as effective as over-the-counter antihistamines in terms of controlling allergy symptoms. This herb appears to block the Allergy Activation Pathway, so you can take 50 mg twice a day to prevent flare-ups. When shopping for butterbur, make sure it’s free of PA which stands for chemicals that can be toxic to your liver.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com