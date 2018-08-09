Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate Alongside ‘Turbo’ Actors in Tarantino’s New Movie

As the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s tragic death looms, director Quentin Tarantino is moving things along with his latest, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will recount the sensational Manson Family murder that rocked the nation. Margot Robbie will play the role of Sharon Tate and the transformation is a remarkable likeness of the 1960’s starlet.
Two of the biggest movie stars in the world will play struggling actors in an upcoming film.
Along with the aforementioned actors, the cast also includes Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be released on July 26, 2019.
