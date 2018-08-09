CMR

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate Alongside ‘Turbo’ Actors in Tarantino’s New Movie

by

As the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s tragic death looms, director Quentin Tarantino is moving things along with his latest, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will recount the sensational Manson Family murder that rocked the nation.  Margot Robbie will play the role of Sharon Tate and the transformation is a remarkable likeness of the 1960’s starlet.

Two of the biggest movie stars in the world will play struggling actors in an upcoming film.

According to Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are officially onboard for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s next film, which will weave the Manson Family murders into a story about the fame game.  There was much curiosity surrounding Tarantino’s upcoming movie, with many wondering how it would incorporate the murder of actress Sharon Tate into its storyline.  While not too much has been revealed about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it now is evident that DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters’ journeys will be the primary focus of the story.
Per a press release from Sony, the new movie will tell a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.” Tate and four others were murdered by the Manson Family in Tate and husband Roman Polanski’s rented home in August of 1969.
“The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.”
Debra Tate is choosing to support Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie on the Manson Family murders, including that of her beloved sister Sharon in 1969. Members of Charles Manson’s hippie cult killed five people inside the home the actress, who was married to movie director Roman Polanski.
Tate told People magazine Tuesday that she was initially frustrated the Hollywood filmmaker did not reach out to her about the proposed project, titled “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but has had a change of heart after the 55-year-old contacted her directly.

Along with the aforementioned actors, the cast also includes Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be released on July 26, 2019.

Ref.  refinery29.com, foxnews.com, People magazine
Photo courtesy of Bing.com

