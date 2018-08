Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate Alongside ‘Turbo’ Actors in Tarantino’s New Movie

As the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s tragic death looms, director Quentin Tarantino is moving things along with his latest, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will recount the sensational Manson Family murder that rocked the nation. Margot Robbie will play the role of Sharon Tate and the transformation is a remarkable likeness of the 1960’s starlet.

Two of the biggest movie stars in the world will play struggling actors in an upcoming film.

According to Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are officially onboard for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s next film, which will weave the Manson Family murders into a story about the fame game. There was much curiosity surrounding Tarantino’s upcoming movie, with many wondering how it would incorporate the murder of actress Sharon Tate into its storyline. While not too much has been revealed about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it now is evident that DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters’ journeys will be the primary focus of the story.