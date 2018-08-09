Dr. Oz Today: Looking Good at Any Age

Today, 8/9/2018, we summarize Dr. Oz’s answers to the questions of why some women seem to never age and how we all can look good at any age. Aging is a normal and natural process in life. As we age our body processes inevitably begin to slow down. But just because you have to age doesn’t mean you can’t look great! The key to looking beautiful at any age is to understand the process of an aging body and learn how to create habits that can help you age in a healthy and natural way. While genes and the environment definitely play a factor in how people age, the choices you make about your body and your health have the most impact on how you will age. Oz gives us a comprehensive list of the things we should be doing to allow us to age gracefully.

Get Your Daily Dose of Exercise. It’s important to get your heart pumping and muscles moving in order to slow the effects of aging and prevent future health problems like heart disease. But you don’t have to be at the gym for hours or run miles to use fitness as an anti-aging tool. Simply try light exercises such as walking, jogging, and steady movements like lunges to help your body get stronger.

Don’t Forget to Hydrate. Drinking water every morning is an essential part of an anti-aging beauty routine. Water helps your body function properly, can help you hit weight-loss goals, and may curb your unhealthy cravings. Have a glass on your bedside table to remind you to drink in the morning and remember to drink throughout the day too.

Make Sure You’re Eating Healthy. If you want to age gracefully, say goodbye to processed foods — these foods are typically high in sugar and fat, which don’t help your body look its best. Cleanse your system and help yourself lose weight by sticking to a diet of natural foods like kale, blueberries, and salmon. Citrus fruit that can help build collagen and prevent wrinkles. Antioxidants like quercetin, found in plants like parsley, support healthy cell function.

Skip the Mid-Life Crisis. Many people are sensitive about aging and therefore cannot cope with birthdays in the higher numbers. Instead of having anxiety about your age in mid-life, nix the crisis and celebrate instead! Get excited about all you’ve accomplished and everything great that has yet to come.

Shake the Salt Habit. Too much salt in your diet can lead to health issues like high blood pressure and the potential for a heart attack. Swap out the salt in your cooking for flavorful spices like garlic and turmeric. You can even add lemon instead of salt to recipes to gain the tart flavor without the sodium.

Get a Good Night’s Sleep. The proper amount of sleep is essential for our health and well-being. During sleep, our bodies have a chance to heal and rejuvenate, so those seven to nine hours a night are really important. A refreshed and well-rested body is a healthy choice that can help eliminate some effects of aging.

Wear Sunglasses. It’s necessary to shield your eyes from the sun as you age. Just like your skin, your eyes are susceptible to UV rays and also need protection. Keep sunglasses in your purse, work bag, or car at all times so you don’t damage your eyes.

Wash Your Hands. Washing your hands is not only essential to overall cleanliness, but it is also extremely helpful at eliminating any bad germs or bacteria that could cause health problems.