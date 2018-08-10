Dr. Oz Today: The Super-Powers of the Lemon

We have heard all the buzz in the media about apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and turmeric. But what about one of the oldest fruits used for so many purposes for centuries..the lemon? Oz says when life gives you lemons, you can make a lot more than lemonade! The ellipsoidal yellow fruit is used for culinary and non-culinary purposes throughout the world, primarily for its juice, which has both culinary and cleaning uses.

Did you know the power of the lemon doesn’t stop in the kitchen? There are, in fact, many, many other uses for one of our favorite fruits. We’ve collated 11 of the best alternative and awesome uses for lemons below.

Uses for lemons

Produce Preserver. Make your fruit and vegetable slices last longer by coating them with lemon juice. The citric acid will help keep them from browning. Give it a try today by coating some apple slices or spritzing it on a batch of guacamole. All-Purpose Cleaner. Replace harsh, chemical-filled cleaners with a natural, lemon-based one. For mirrors, windows, and countertops, mix lemon juice and water in a spray bottle. Brighten your whites without bleach by adding a cup of lemon juice to your laundry. Rub a lemon directly on grimy faucets and shower handles to remove soap scum while polishing chromes and other metals. You can even remove carpet stains with a lemon juice and salt scrub! Helps Lighten Dark Spots. You can use lemon juice topically to help fade dark spots. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C, which can help even your skin tone. Apply lemon juice daily; let it sit for five to 15 minutes and you’ll begin to see an improvement in a couple weeks. Teeth Whitening Treatment. Get sparkling white teeth with a simple combination of lemon juice and baking soda. In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice and baking soda until it bubbles. Using a cotton swab, apply the mixture to your teeth and let sit for a minute before brushing off gently. This is a cost-effective way to get the smile you want without paying for expensive whitening treatments. However, it’s important to follow the instructions exactly because citric acid can erode tooth enamel if it’s left on your teeth for more than a minute. Sore Throat Relief. Gargle with lemon juice or adding it to hot tea is a great way to soothe redness and inflammation in your throat. Lemon is also antibacterial and can help get rid of any germs inhabiting your throat. Odor eliminator. Lemon’s fragrance can quickly eliminate nasty smells in your house. Start by boiling lemons to make your own, toxin-free air freshener! Leave lemons on the stove for several hours and slowly the good smells will diffuse throughout the air. If your kitchen is the issue, try putting lemon peels down your garbage disposal and rubbing lemon on wooden cooking items to get rid of lingering smells. Skin Care. Combine lemon and honey in a bowl for an easy, do-it-yourself facial mask. The vitamin C from the lemon will brighten your skin while the honey antiseptic properties will help prevent acne as it helps moisturize your skin. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes for best results. Nausea Remedy. Squeeze lemon juice into a glass and add a pinch of sugar for instant nausea relief. The fresh, clean scent of the lemon is what does the trick. Nail Care. Soak your nails in a bowl of lemon juice to remove dark nail polish stains or any other nail discoloration instantaneously. Microwave Cleaning. If your microwave is stained and smelly, lemon can fix that. Put a couple halved lemons and some water in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for thirty seconds. When it’s finished, wipe down the inside of the microwave. It should have a fresh, clean smell. Furniture Polish. You can make a chemical-free wood polish by mixing a cup of olive oil with half a cup of lemon juice.

Photo via Bing