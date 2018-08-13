“American Pickers” Find Rock & Roll Piece of Gold in the Woods of Chesterfield

The stars of History Channel’s “American Pickers” never expected to come across a hunk of rock and roll history, specifically a piece of Aerosmith’s history, while filming their hit show.

A 1964 International Harvester Metro found in Massachusetts by a reality television show is none other than the first touring van used by the legendary rock band Aerosmith.

The Boston Globe reported the dilapidated van was discovered on private property in Chesterfield, across the state from where the band was founded in Boston. The van was used when the band traveled New England playing small venues, long before they filled the stadiums with tens of thousands.

The find was documented on the History Channel show “American Pickers.” Footage showed the rusted van with “Aerosmith” written on the side being loaded onto a trailer.

The man who owned the land, identified in the episode only as Phil, told host Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz that the van was there when he bought the property from another person who had some sort of connection with the band.

Wolfe was put in contact with Ray Tabano, a founding member of the band who was replaced but later returned to work for the group. Tabano, “should probably have a ridiculous nickname here, like ‘Electric Cat’ or something” was found in nearby Stockbridge, where he spends his summers scalping James Taylor tickets. Electric Cat confirmed that the van was indeed the real deal. Tabano confirmed the van was used by Aerosmith as it made its way to gigs in New England.

“I’m afraid to say how long it is, but it’s been like 40 years since we’ve been in this thing,” Tabano said in the episode.

“We’d drive from Boston up to New Hampshire for $125,” he continued, referring to what the band made per show at the time. “Then after the gas, the tolls, and the food and back, we’d all make like $3 apiece.”

It’s missing a door, is rusted clean through in places, and probably needs some new spark plugs, but thankfully the important components, like the custom Aerosmith mural on the side, remain more or less intact.

The Picker Boys took the rust heap off Phil—the guy who didn’t even know it was there—for a cool $25,000.

The episode aired on July 30.

Photo via Bing.com