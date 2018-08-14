Bethenny Frankel breaks her silence on the death of her on/off again boyfriend

Bethenny Frankel has broken her silence after the death of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields. Shields, 51, was pronounced dead last Friday after allegedly overdosing on prescription pills inside his Trump Tower apartment.

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever,” Frankel captioned a photo of Shields and her dog Cookie who died late last year in a touching Instagram post today, 8/13/2018. Frankel’s message came hours after the star attended Shields’ funeral in New York this morning.

Frankel and Shields appeared together on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York.” He was filmed with the popular cast member during the show’s most recent season.

The couple met in 1988 when he dated and eventually married the reality star’s high school friend, Jill. Frankel and Shields reconnected in 2016 after the banker separated from his wife.

Shields’ estranged wife, Jill Schwartzberg Shields, also shared a personal post about her husband with whom she shared four children. She previously told Fox News in a statement, “Dennis’ family is devastated by this terrible news. He was a loving father and friend. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this time of loss.”

Insiders close to the businessman told Radar that Frankel had dumped him weeks before his sudden death.

While the Skinnygirl mogul had stayed quiet about the tragedy until now, Shields’ estranged wife, Jill, voiced her grief all over social media, even calling the father of her children the love of her life.

Frankel, 47, remains grief-stricken and could be seen sobbing in pictures taken at the mournful gathering. Now, Bethenny can’t even accept that Dennis is dead, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Despite attending his funeral, Bethenny is still in denial about Dennis’ death in many ways,” a source close to Bethenny shares with us. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet and she’s struggling to come to terms with the fact he’s gone forever.”

Bethenny has to remind herself that he’s no longer on the other end of the phone. “She still picks her phone up first thing in the morning expecting to see a text from him,” our source adds. “And when she sees something she knows he would find funny she still thinks ‘I should send that to Dennis’ before reminding herself that he’s died.” But what’s arguably more tragic is the day Bethenny had to break the news of Dennis’ death to her daughter Brynn Hoppy, 8. She wishes she could’ve postponed it much longer.

Dennis was not just close to Bethenny, but her daughter as well. “It was one of the hardest things that Bethenny has ever done, as Bryn absolutely worshipped Dennis and had become extremely close to him over the past couple of years.” Dennis’ passing on Aug. 10 added one more thing for Bethenny to mourn. She had already lost a close figure in her life — her 17-year-old dog Cookie — in October of 2017.

