Dr. Oz Show Today: “True Crime Tuesday” Girl kept in a cage who developed a split personality

Today, 8/14/2018, on the Dr. Oz Show, Oz sits down with Psychologist Dr. Michelle Stevens who was abused and tortured as a young girl by her mother’s boyfriend for years. She shares what she believes helped her eventually overcome her trauma and reveals how her abuse finally came to an end.

It all started with a doll. A genuine replication of an antique bisque. Michelle’s mom found it in an antique store for $300. A layaway plan was set up. Every few weeks, her mother would drag her back to the store and hand the lady a few more bucks. At eight years old, she didn’t think much of this. Little did she know she was being stalked.

There was a man at the store, a fifth-grade teacher who owned the place as a side business. Gary Lundquist had a penchant for toys and games and all the other fun stuff of childhood. “And, right after he laid eyes on me, he also claimed to have a penchant for my mom,” Michelle said. Michelle Stevens and her mom moved in with Gary Lundquist, adding it became clear he was ‘more interested in Michelle than her mother’.

From the age of eight, Michelle was brutally tortured and grotesquely enslaved, raped, and prostituted by a sadistic stepfather. For almost a decade she endured relentless physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, which triggered psychological breakdowns and three suicide attempts.

Stevens describes stepfather Gary Lundquist locking her in a cage and “training” her to be a sex slave.

In order to cope with the trauma, her personalities split and she ultimately developed amnesia — trying to forget the years of rape, torture, sex rings and child pornography at Lundquist’s hands.

She finally escaped her tormentor when she left home for college at New York University. Her own mother married Lundquist after he was convicted of molesting two other girls.

Stevens can also pinpoint the moment she reconstituted the splintered pieces of her life: She’s in cap and gown, receiving her Ph.D. in psychology–and the university’s award for best dissertation. The distance between these two points is the improbable journey from torture, loss, and mental illness to healing, recovery, and triumph that is Stevens’s powerful memoir, Scared Selfless. In this harrowing tale, Stevens, who was inspired to help others heal by becoming a psychotherapist, sheds light on the all-too-real threat of child sexual abuse, its subsequent psychological effects, and the best methods for victims to overcome their ordeals and, ultimately, thrive. Scared Selfless is both an examination of the extraordinary feats of the mind that are possible in the face of horrific trauma and Stevens’s courageous testament to their power.

‘As people become more sympathetic to survivors, survivors will be more sympathetic to themselves.’ Dr. Michelle Stevens says.

(Though he was sentenced to three years’ probation in 1985 for engaging in sexual conduct with two girls at the school where he taught, Lundquist died in 1997 without ever answering for the years he assaulted Stevens.)

Ref. People, scaredselfless.com

