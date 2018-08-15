How Do the Rich Become Wealthy/Secrets of Maintaining Their Money

The richest 1 percent of people now hold almost half of the world’s wealth, according to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report. Maybe the rich do have secrets to accumulating wealth — but that doesn’t mean what they know has to remain a mystery. So, what is it that they know about money that we don’t? Is there a difference between being rich and being wealthy?

Dissipators get rich young through something like a professional sports contract or the sale of a company and will never earn that much again.

Accumulators “amass a pile of money doing something that is intellectually interesting or challenging but wait until much later to spend it on something they are passionate about.”

Make-and-spenders let money come in and go out as they make what they need and buy what they want.

But the ones who remain wealthy are the ones who recognize their wealth is limited.

In “The Thin Green Line: The Money Secrets of the Super-Wealthy,” author Paul Sullivan makes a distinction between being rich and being wealthy.

Dr. Brad Klontz was how the spending habits of the super-wealthy compared with those of the wealthy.

“The two takeaways are that the main difference between the 1% and the average wealthy person — the 5%, the 10% — is that the 1% eats out 30% less, and they save 30% more of their income for retirement or whatever they may need.”

Adam Carriker, a former defensive end for the St. Louis Rams says, “The best line I’ve heard was, ‘Don’t live like a king for a little bit, live like a prince forever,'” he told Sullivan. “Once they’ve lived like a king, it’s gone.”

11 Secrets the Super Wealthy Know

Spending Must Align with Goals. They are mindful of not wasting resources on things that have no value. Don’t Waste Money to Impress Others. They know they have made it, so their attention is not on what others think. Have Plenty of Liquidity. They have sufficient liquidity, or cash, to cover their short-term needs. They have an emergency fund, so they don’t have to disrupt their life for an unexpected occurrence. Avoid Fees at All Cost. “Wealthy people understand every fee they pay means less money in their pockets,” said Taylor Schulte, CEO of Define Financial in San Diego. Know What You are Paying in Investment Fees. The more you’re paying in mutual fund fees or transaction fees means less money in your pocket. Asset Location is Just as Important as Asset Allocation. The rich don’t keep all of their assets in one type of account, such as a tax-deferred retirement savings account. Wealthy people also have investments in brokerage accounts to limit the impact of taxes in retirement. Choose the Right Retirement Account. It’s best to keep securities, such as bonds, mutual funds, and dividend-paying stocks, in tax-deferred retirement savings accounts. Then, keep your individual stocks in brokerage accounts. Year-Round Tax Planning is Crucial. Stay up-to-date on the latest news that can affect your taxes, and keep records or receipts that could help you qualify for various tax deductions. Donate to Charitable Causes. If you itemize your tax return rather than take the standard deduction, you can deduct charitable contributions to qualified organizations. The more you deduct, the more you reduce your taxable income. It’s Important to Hire Advisors. Investing in a support system now can help you achieve the wealth you desire down the line.

Ref. thebusinessinsider.com, MSN/money/gobanking.com.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com