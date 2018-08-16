Red Tide Along Florida Coast Killing Massive Sea-life, Closing Businesses, Making Air Toxic

Patrons of the Dry Dock Waterfront Grill on Florida’s Longboat Key usually enjoy stunning views of the Sarasota Bay. Now, they get an unpleasant stench.

A red tide—a natural phenomenon involving an accumulation of algae brought to shore by currents and wind—is killing marine life and hurting the tourism industry across Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As red tide continues to choke the southwest Florida coast, large amounts of dead fish are washing up on the region’s white sand beaches. Some municipalities are contracting with temp agencies to staff the massive cleanup effort.

“Since our contractor has been on the island, he started August 1, we collected about 300 tons of fish from the beach,” said Scott Krawczuk, deputy director of public works for the City of Sanibel.

The carcasses washed up on the beach range in size from small bait fish to a 26-foot-long whale shark. And while red tide poses the biggest threat to animals that consume the toxins the microscopic algae release in the water, just breathing air near the shore can be difficult, even for healthy humans.

“I think it is affecting me a little bit,” said Diana Schonberger, a tourist visiting Sanibel from Ohio. “I can tell there’s a little irritation in my throat, coughing.”