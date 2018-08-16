Dr. Oz Show Today: The Key to Longevity

New research suggests that your subjective age may be just as important for your health as your chronological age. Postdoctoral psychology researcher, Jennifer Bellingtier, investigated this phenomenon by conducting a survey involving 116 adults, ages 60 to 90, and 106 adults, ages 18 to 36. Over a period of nine days, the participants were asked how old and how in-control of their life they felt. Both groups expressed a feeling of change in their subjective age each day. However, in the older group the changes of subjective age were correlated with feeling a sense of control and in the younger group, the changes were linked to health and stress levels.

Bellingtier told TIME, “The power of feeling in-control may be two-fold. When you feel more controlled, you feel younger, and then you feel like you can accomplish more things.” This sense of empowerment may boost mental health and motivate a person to make healthy choices. It is important for older people to feel that their actions matter and this can be supported by environmental and internal changes. Other research studies have also found that physical activity and social interaction are associated with a lower subjective age for elderly people. All in all, age is just a number and how old you feel depends on a variety of factors that are fortunately fluid and manageable.

Viewers shared their age-defying secrets:

After you wash your face with warm water and cleanser in the morning, dunk your face in ice water for 10-15 seconds. This is an old Hollywood technique. It tightens your skin, shrinks your pores, and give your skin a perky color. A lady who was 60 but her skin looked 41 under the scope. Her secret is wheatgrass shots in the morning. She says it is her anti-aging vitamin and also helps cuts down on headaches. Another viewer was 71 years old. The scanner showed her skin to be 52. Her tip she attributes to her beautiful skin is eating lots of vegetables. She eats a lot of stewed prunes (at least twice a week.) She says you will have a constipated face if your body is not functioning properly.

Oz talked about how lobsters can live 140 years and are still fertile. This is because their shell (skin) gets renewed every few years. Oz found an audience member that was 91 years old, his father. His dad says his mental age is not 91 because of his passion of family and eating right. Oz reminds us that stress is our biggest aging culprit.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com