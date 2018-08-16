The “Queen of Soul” has died at age 76

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think,” ”I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect,” and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind 4 children.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Born in 1942 in Memphis, Tenn., Franklin’s family eventually relocated to Detroit, where she was raised and learned to sing. When Franklin was 10, her mother died, and a number of women, including the gospel singer Mahalia Jackson helped take care of Franklin and her siblings. It was around this time that Franklin started playing piano, singing and performing gospel songs at her father’s church in Detroit. TIME joined Franklin for a return to the New Bethel Baptist Church in 2016, where she performed a six-minute version of “Rock of Ages,” nearly 70 years after singing there as a young girl.

Franklin recorded a gospel album when she was just 14 and four years later signed with Columbia Records, where she produced eight albums and reached international success with hit songs like “Rock-a-Bye Your Baby with a Dixie Melody.” Franklin later moved to Atlantic Records, where the hits started pouring out of her. “Respect,” written by Otis Redding, lit up charts in 1967 and became an anthem. Her hits over the following three years included “Chain of Fools”, “Natural Woman” and “Think.”

Franklin’s contributions to music and pop culture received several honors throughout her life. She won a total of 18 Grammy awards; the first in 1967 for “Respect.” Franklin was later honored with a Grammys Legend Award in 1991 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994. In 2014, Franklin reached a new milestone by becoming the first woman to have her 100th hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart with “Rolling in the Deep (The Aretha Version).”

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Franklin’s performances marked certain pivotal moments in U.S. history. A longtime family friend of Martin Luther King Jr., she sang “Precious Lord” at the civil rights leader’s memorial service. She performed “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)” at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration. And she brought Obama (and much of the audience) to tears six years later when she surprised Kennedy Center honoree Carole King with “Natural Woman” in 2015 — a rendition that memorably ended with a belting Franklin tossing her fur coat to the stage.

Personal note: Aretha, your voice was a natural wonder. Your songs inspired me to achieve my dreams and your interpretation of the song, “I had a dream,” changed my life. I will miss you, having grown up listening to your God-given voice. May Heaven give you the peace you so deserve.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com