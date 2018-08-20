Dr. Oz Today: Preventing Kidney Stones

Are you one of those unfortunate people that gets those reoccurring excruciating kidney stones? Today, Dr. Oz shares 7 ways to help you prevent these debilitating episodes of pain. Unfortunately, if you’ve had kidney stones once, you’re at a greater risk of having them again.

If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the phrase “kidney stones” is “ouch!” you’re right. This painful condition develops when your urine is no longer able to hold dissolved calcium or uric acid salts because their concentrations are too high. These salts build up and form crystals which can develop into stones. The more diluted your urine is, the less likely it is that you’ll have kidney stones develop. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney stones are on the rise in America. Read on to learn how to prevent kidney stones from forming and how to reduce the chances of them coming back.

Stay Hydrated. If you sweat a lot through exercise and don’t replenish the water you lose, you could be putting yourself at risk for kidney stones. Less H20 means less urinating, which allows for those stone-causing minerals to settle and bond in the kidneys and urinary tract. Keep yourself hydrated with plenty of water. Yes, it can be annoying to have to go to the bathroom often when you drink a lot of water but it’s a small price to pay to prevent kidney stones. Reduce Consumption of Oxalate-Rich Foods. Foods that contain high levels of oxalate (a type of salt) include peanuts, rhubarb, spinach, beets, walnuts, chocolate, and sweet potatoes. It’s also found in fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, grains, legumes, and tea. If you’ve had calcium oxalate kidney stones before, you might want to limit your intake of these foods in your diet. Avoid Soft Drinks. Consuming soft drinks that contain phosphoric acid might increase your chances of developing kidney stones Sip a Glass of Lemonade. While chronic kidney stones are often treated with potassium citrate, studies have shown that diets higher in foods with citric acid, like lemons and limes, may offer the same stone-preventing benefits. You could also drink melon juice and orange juice, both of which are good sources of citrate, according to the study results. Reduce Red Meat If You’ve Had Uric Acid Stones. They may form if you are consuming a high amount of foods that contain the chemical compound, purine, including red meat, organ meats, and shellfish. Eat a Low-Salt Diet. The successful diet to lower kidney stone risk is to increase calcium, reduce consumption of oxalate-rich foods, and consume less than two grams of sodium a day. Get to a Healthy Weight. Some research suggests there’s a higher prevalence of kidney stones in people with diabetes and among obese people. This may be due to insulin resistance reducing urinary citrate excretion and increasing calcium excretion, which aids in the formation of kidney stones.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com