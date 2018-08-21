“The Eagles” Have the Greatest Selling Album of all Time

On Monday, 8/20/2018, the Recording Industry Association of America told The Associated Press that the Eagles’ album — “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” — is now certified 38x platinum, which means sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million copies. The Eagles’ greatest hits album has moonwalked past Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” to become history’s best-selling album of all-time, and also beat out “The King” of music, Elvis Presley.

The RIAA also noted that the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” released in 1977, is now 26x platinum and makes it the third best-selling album of all-time. The last time RIAA tallied sales for the Eagles’ greatest hits album was in 2006 when it said it was 29x platinum. Sales and streams for “Thriller” were last updated last year.

RIAA’s platinum status was once equivalent to selling one million albums or songs, but in 2013 the company began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify, and other digital music services to determine certification for albums and songs. Now 1,500 streams of an album are equivalent to an album sale. Also, 10 song downloads = 1 album sale.

The Eagles, who formed in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, mastered the mix of rock ‘n’ roll and country music, and the band’s hits — including “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy — became part of the soundtrack of that decade. They broke up in 1980, coming back together 14 years later with Henley and Glenn Frey being the only remaining original members. Frey died in 2016, but the Grammy-winning band remains on tour.

The band was ranked number 75 on the magazine’s 2004 list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016.

“We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Don Henley said in a statement.

The Eagles founding members were Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. With five number one singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and six number-one albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. After the band reunited in 1994, they released the live album “Hell Freezes Over.”

The Eagles have officially found their replacement for the late Glenn Frey, and it’s Frey’s son Deacon. Henley said that after Frey died in January 2016, he wasn’t sure he wanted to continue touring with the moniker. But playing with Deacon just felt right.

According to a source, rumors of the Eagles (Joe Walsh, Don Felder, Bernie Leadon, Randy Meisner, Timothy B. Schmit and Don Henley, ed) working in recording studio are true, with as many as eight songs having been put to tape for a new album.

Ref. MSN/entertainment, Associated Press, Wikipedia, en.mediamass.net, huffingtonpost.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com