Dr. Oz Show Today: “True-Crime Tuesday” The Shocking Secrets of NXIVM

Today, Tuesday, 8/21/2018, Dr. Oz discusses a self-improvement organization that in reality is one of brutality. It sounds like a scene from a movie when in a small town thousands of women were promised to achieve their dreams of success turned out to be a nightmare.

NXIVM is a multi-level marketing company, based in Albany, New York, that offers personal and professional development seminars through its “Executive Success Programs”. NXIVM has been labeled as a pyramid scheme, a sex-trafficking operation, and sex cult. A report for the Ross Institute described its seminars as “expensive brainwashing”.

The founder of NXIVM is a man named Keith Raniere, a businessman turned self-improvement guru, who has peddled himself as a spiritual being to followers, most of them women. A close-knit group of these women have tended to him, paid his bills and shuttled him around. While talking to people close to Keith they explained that he has convinced some followers he doesn’t drive because his intellectual energy sets off radar detectors and they regard him not by his name but as “Vanguard.”

Claiming one of the world’s highest IQs and holding three degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Raniere has evolved over the past two decades from the founder of Consumers’ Buyline Inc., a buying club business investigated for being a pyramid scheme, into the intellectual commander of NXIVM, a company promising followers it can “help transform and, ultimately, be an expression of the noble civilization of humans.”

It’s been called a successful executive coaching program by some and a cult by others. For the past two decades, an estimated 16,000 people have paid as much as $3400.00. His shtick: Make your own self-interest paramount, don’t be motivated by what other people want and avoid “parasites” (his label for people who need help); only by doing this can you be true to yourself and truly “ethical.” The flip side, of course, is that this worldview discredits virtues like charity, teamwork, and compassion–but maybe I just don’t get it. Insiders who have left NXIVM—and scores reportedly have in recent months—paint a disturbing picture of what life is like for the group’s most hardcore followers.

Cult expert and author Rick Ross compare the NXIVM organization to a cult. Ross says this group starts out with helping women but then it goes to a 16-day intense control by Keith Raniere that has caused suicides and psychiatric problems. He says heirs to the Seagram liquor corporation is funding the group. He says millions have been used for this type of harassment. Oz says doctors actually use a cauterizing device to brand women. Ross says women have actually cut off everyone in their lives after becoming part of the organization.

Guest “Susan,” says she lost her soul and had to get it back after leaving the group. She says the women have to submit collateral monthly and that’s why they are afraid to leave.

Lawyer Peter L. Skolnik, who has represented several NXIVM members, shares his opinion about the organization. He says the organization uses the law in ways that are devious. He says if a member is targeted by the organization, it could mean financial ruin because money is never an object for NXIVM. He says never consider becoming a member. It is beyond dangerous.

In early 2018, NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and associate Allison Mack were arrested and indicted on federal charges related to DOS, including sex trafficking. A trial has been scheduled for October 2018. As of May 2018, the company’s operations have been suspended.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com