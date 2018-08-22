Venezuela on the Edge: A Humanitarian Crisis

The political and economic crisis in Venezuela has grown into a humanitarian one. Doctors say severe shortages of food and medicine have changed the outlook for their patients, which means more people are dying – who otherwise would have been saved, BBC news reported on the current struggle in one cancer ward in the capital Caracas.

Five years ago, when Hugo Chávez was president and Venezuela was a much different place, Ana Margarita Rangel could still afford to go to the movies and the beach, or to buy the ingredients she needed to bake cakes.

Even three years ago, when the country’s economy was beginning a severe contraction, Rangel earned enough for an occasional treat such as soda or ice cream.

Now she spends everything she earns to fend off hunger. Her shoes are tattered and torn, but she cannot afford new ones. A tube of toothpaste costs half a week’s wages.

Every weekday, Rangel wakes at 4 a.m. to take two buses from the slum to the factory. When she comes home around 2 p.m., she doesn’t do much. “I don’t spend my afternoons cooking anymore, because I don’t have meat to season or vegetables to cut,” she said.

Gone are the days when her neighbors would get together for barbecues and dance parties.

She said she doesn’t even like meeting with her friends anymore. “We always end up talking about all those things we can’t get anymore,” she said, her eyes welling up with tears.

The government sets price caps on some basic food items, such as pasta, rice, and flour. But those items can usually be obtained only by standing in lines for hours or by signing up to receive a subsidized monthly grocery box from the government with enough to feed a family of five for about a week.

For many, Venezuela looks like a country at war. More than a million have fled, food and medicine are hard to come by, and thousands of children are at risk of starving to death. The minimum wage is enough to buy just one-quarter of the food needed by a family of five in one month, according to calculations by the Center of Documentation and Analysis for Workers, an independent advocacy group.

Sounds shocking considering the Latin American country sits on one of the world’s largest oil reserves. But after a drastic fall in oil prices, the economy started to crumble. Now Venezuelans are in desperate need of aid and a solution to the crisis. Nicolas Maduro blames Washington, accusing the US of waging an economic war, but some point the finger at the Venezuelan president himself accusing him of utter mismanagement.

The current situation is the worst economic crisis in Venezuela’s history and among one of the worst crises experienced in the Americas. The crisis was the result of Bolivarian Revolution’s policies that began under the Chávez administration. On 2 June 2010, President Chávez declared an “economic war” due to the increasing shortages in Venezuela . The crisis intensified under the Maduro government, growing more severe as a result of low oil prices in early 2015.

Venezuela’s intensifying economic and political crisis has brought thousands of anti-government protesters into the streets over the past three months, and at least 75 people have died in the unrest. A large number of Venezuelans are spending everything they earn to avoid starving.

Venezuelans head to the polls on Sunday. The country is in the grip of harsh economic conditions and is suffering from severe food and medical shortages. It’s home to around 3 million people most of whom live below the poverty line.

Ref. CBS News, life123.com, bbcnews.com, MSN, washingtonpost.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com