Dr. Oz Show Today: Supercharge Your Morning

Today, 8/22/2018, Oz gives us advice on getting more out of our day by changing up our morning rituals. What you do every morning can define your health, energy, and mood. Research says your morning routine can define not only your day but your entire life! Today, we’re giving your morning a reboot.

Health habits to charge up your day

Eye drops. Makes you feel fresher in the morning. Meditation. If you wake up feeling stressed, do meditation to get centered. On the way to work practice meditation to get into the right frame of mind and work on your breathing. Make an effort to practice gratitude, which allows you to be more positive overall. Protein shake. This can give your body it’s much-needed boost. The shake is a great way to get your fiber and vitamins. Omelet. Get that protein boost. Prep for the first meal of the day by adding two eggs, spinach, ham, onions, and cheese in a mason jar and shaking it up. Once it’s all mixed together, you just heat it up in the microwave and you have a balanced breakfast ready in seconds. Stretches. Don’t get up and sit down. Do stretches instead. This will also help eliminate muscle pulls from starting your day before your muscles are warmed up. Exercising will keep muscles from feeling achy and tight, which helps you stay motivated. Take a colder shower. Taking a cool shower will wake up your mind and body. Daily Affirmation. Repeat an affirmation in the morning: “If someone is slipping up, kindly correct them and point out what they missed. But if you can’t, blame yourself or no one”, which is a quote by Marcus Aurelius. Repeat this statement every day to keep negativity at bay.

If you find yourself dreading the start of each day, you are not alone. While so many people swear that the title “morning person” will never apply to them, sometimes it just takes a few simple tweaks to take you from a five-time alarm snoozer to a jump-out-of-bed type of person. It is not just how many hours of sleep we get a night that affects our ability to wake up early, happy and productive. All things considered, it is possible to slowly transform yourself into a morning person. Believe it or not, mornings can be the best part of your day. Give these simple tips a try to change up your routine and make mornings less miserable. You may never be a full-blown morning enthusiast but you can have an easier time starting your daily routine in no time.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com