Dr. Oz Today: Stop the Cycle of Self-Sabotage

Today, 8/23/2018, Dr. Oz talks to us about how we can stop our inner voices from telling us that we are not worthy, cannot achieve a goal, or anything that sabotages our self-esteem. Oz tells us to stop for a minute and listen to our inner voice. Do you hear any of the following voices in your head? You’re not strong enough. You are not smart enough. You can’t. You are not good enough. Gwyneth Paltrow shares the book that taught her how to change her own inner voice.

In “The Tools,” Barry Michels and Phil Stutz revolutionized the world of personal growth and self-actualization by offering doable, dynamic actions that transformed challenges into opportunities for change. Now, in “Coming Alive,” they provide four vital tools for tapping into the Life Force that resides within each of us—a wellspring of positive energy that is the source of creativity, renewal, confidence, and engagement. Drawing insights from their decades of psychotherapeutic practice, their lived experience, and their moving and generous understanding of our interconnectedness, Michels and Stutz have created a paradigm-shifting guide to achieving optimal mental health and spiritual well-being.

Michels tells Oz that we are all the same, regardless of status. He has treated people from all walks of life and they all want a life that is joyful, expanded, feels more adventurous, and more meaningful. He says we have to fight to be the person we want to be and against an inner enemy-our inner voice. He calls this voice, “Inner X” because it X’s out our potential.

4 Tools to X out your Inner X voice:

1. Energy. Do you feel you are being sucked dry of energy? Are you spinning out of control and can’t focus on anything? Michels says exhaustion is a lethal weapon because we withdraw and stop doing the very activities that would give us more energy. He says when you are exhausted, make yourself think: I am not exhausted! Continue doing what you should do. After a while, you will realize you have done what you intended and will even have the energy to keep going. “You always have more energy than you think you do.” You just have to harvest it!

THE VORTEX: Visualize yourself pleading for help from the sun-The gentle act will pull you up from where you are and give you the energy to take the next step and take back your energy.

2. Impulses and Urges. Michels says if you crave something outside yourself, you are needing something inside yourself. He says whatever you are tempted by, if you overreact, if you have an urge to eat something you shouldn’t…you have to fill that empty space. Look inward at the abyss inside of you and stare at it. He calls this the “black sun.”

Close your eyes. Go back to that moment when you really wanted that chocolate, feel that desire and craving. Imagine you are barred from that craving. Give up that entire world, turn your attention inward. Don’t judge, stay calm, breathe. Image from out of the dark of the emptiness, the dark sun comes up filling you and expanding you, filling you up until it burst out of your body and shining around YOU. You have become the sun.

3. Self Confidence. We tend to think it’s about the big things in life. In actuality, it’s about all the small things. Michels calls these the “micro-transactions.” If you continue to do the little things every day, you will spiral up to the big things. Use the tools in your life when “you are on” to do these things when you feel you can’t. Self-control leads to self-confidence.

4. Dreams. Think about what you want to do in your life. All of us have this entirely different life we could be living. Is “X” dampening that part of your life? Do you dream it, but don’t trust yourself? You can learn to control your micro-transactions and you will realize your dreams have come true. We have to be willing to go “all in” in our life. It’s the psychology of total commitment. We can’t backpedal. You will encounter problems. This doesn’t mean you are doing it wrong. This means you are doing it right. Use the same tools to overcome the “X” in your mind to get thru these times.

