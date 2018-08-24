Ben Affleck’s Personal Struggles

Ben Affleck’s personal life is in the spotlight again and his estranged-wife Jennifer Garner is by his side, while his ex-girlfriend and present girlfriend have bailed. On Aug. 22 the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to sit down with him. Garner reportedly left the home visibly shaken before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. Afterward, all three got into a car and headed for a treatment facility.

Garner confronted photographers and asked for “space” as she went to help the “Armageddon” star. Affleck looked disheveled and upset in the back seat of her car Wednesday. His reported relapse came amid reports he’s dating 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Affleck has been in ongoing treatment and attending meetings for alcohol abuse, People reports. The publication also notes he knew he needed treatment and was vocal about it. He reportedly didn’t resist Garner’s pleas for him to enter rehab.

Lindsay Shookus had enough. Ben Affleck’s battle with alcoholism played a role in his recent separation from the Saturday Night Live producer, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Ben’s drinking was a driving force behind their split,” the insider says.

“The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true,” the source tells Us. “Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.

“Lindsay does not want to be involved in the media circus that follows Ben — especially in this difficult time,” the source tells Us. “She is a private person and has taken the necessary steps to avoid the hurtful and often unwelcome attention.”

Affleck spoke about undergoing treatment via social media in March 2017.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he said in a Facebook post.

He referenced his three children with Garner — Violet, Seraphina, and Sam — in the post.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” he added. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Affleck is reportedly in a live-in treatment facility where he will stay for an extended period of time.

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt is an American actor and filmmaker. His accolades include two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

