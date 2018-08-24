Dr. Oz Show Today: Honey and Your Health

Today, 8/24/2018, on the Dr. Oz show, he covers ways honey can help with our health woes. The healing power of honey has been known for centuries, but you might be surprised by how many health benefits you can get from this kitchen staple. This golden liquid has been shown to help cure ailments ranging from a pesky cough to a painful wound. On your next trip to your local grocery store, check out honey labeled “raw.”

Raw honey is the unpasteurized version of more commonly used honey but with added filtration, which mainly helps extend shelf life. Research suggests that raw honey’s active phytonutrients — as well as its antibacterial and antifungal properties — contribute to its vast array of health benefits. However, because honey can cause a dangerous disease known as botulism in infants, children under the age of 1 should never consume honey, raw or pasteurized.

8 Uses for Natural Honey

Naturally Suppresses Coughs. If you’re stuck with a cough that won’t go away, studies show that honey works as well or better than many over-the-counter cough syrups in soothing it. Honey’s thick consistency coats your throat and the sweet taste is thought to trigger certain nerves that make your throat less sensitive to the cough impulse. Soothes Burns. Applying a thin layer of honey to a minor burn can help quell the stinging sensation and have an anti-inflammatory effect. The antibacterial qualities of honey may also prevent the burn from becoming infected, which can result in a quicker healing time. Aids Sleep. One of the many soothing properties of raw honey is its ability to help provide sleep relief. Honey may help facilitate the action of tryptophan, which helps make people sleepy. Plus, if you are suffering from a cough that keeps you up at night, a teaspoon of honey can help soothe your throat while you sleep. Helps Heal Wounds. Applying a thin layer of raw honey to a minor wound may actually help sterilize the cut and help it heal more smoothly, with less scabbing. The application of honey to the site of the wound will help keep it moist, and exposure to oxygen helps to activate an enzyme in honey that forms hydrogen peroxide, which has antibacterial capabilities. Gently apply with a cotton swab, and cover with a bandage. However, honey is only appropriate for minor cuts that you would otherwise simply apply antibiotic ointment to — any deep cuts or cuts that appear infected should be evaluated by a medical professional. Boosts Immunity. The phytonutrients in raw honey have antibacterial and antiviral properties that may help boost your immune system and fight sickness. If you’re feeling a little under the weather, try making a “Hot Ozzy” by combining one tablespoon of honey and two teaspoons of lemon juice in a 1/2 cup of hot, but not boiling, water. Eases Acne. Since honey has antibacterial properties, it can be used to fight acne without irritating the skin. Functioning as an affordable face wash, honey is ideal for sensitive skin. Warm the honey and leave it on for 10 minutes before gently rinsing it off. Exfoliating. If you are looking for a gentle exfoliant that’s free of harsh chemicals, you can blend baking soda with honey to slough off dead skin while moisturizing your body at the same time. Rich in Antioxidants. Consuming honey on a daily basis will increase your daily intake of antioxidants. Depending on the type of honey you buy, it will have a certain concentration of polyphenols, which have been linked to a reduced risk of heart-related illnesses and cancer.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com