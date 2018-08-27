A More Personal Look at the Man, John McCain

Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday from brain cancer at age 81, will lie in state in capitols in Arizona and Washington, D.C., this week. McCain, a U.S. senator from January 1987 until his death, previously served four years in the U.S. House. Memorial and services were posted Sunday on his website.

The death of Sen. John McCain, has brought recognition and mourning from all corners of American political life. He wasn’t afraid to cross party lines if he knew he was doing what was right for the country. Who was this man known as “Maverick?”

Some personal facts that shaped the man

1. John Sidney McCain III was born on Aug. 29, 1936, in Panama at Coco Solo Naval Air Station. He was born into a prominent military family. His father, John McCain Jr., and grandfather, John McCain Sr., were the first father-son admiral pair in U.S. naval history.

2. In high school, he was a wrestler and was given the nicknames “Punk” and “McNasty.” Later in life, he was nicknamed “the white tornado” because of his prematurely gray hair.

3. After high school, he attended the United States Naval Academy and graduated in 1958. McCain’s two siblings, Jean “Sandy” and Joseph, also chose careers within the military.

4. He has been married twice and has seven children, including one adopted daughter. Two of McCain’s sons are continuing the family’s military tradition: the youngest son, Jimmy, is a Marine, while another son, Jack, is in the Navy.

5. McCain served in the military from 1958 until 1981. His 1999 autobiography, “Faith of My Fathers,” tells about his early life and capture as a POW while serving in Vietnam. The book was made into a television movie in 2005.

6. He has been awarded several military decorations and awards, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Navy Commendation, and Prisoner of War. He recently received the Liberty Medal in October 2017.

7. McCain began a career in politics in 1977, serving as the Navy’s liaison to the U.S. Senate. From 1983 to 1986, McCain served in Congress as the U.S. representative for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. His career as a U.S. senator for Arizona began in 1987.

8. He appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2002 in a mock edition of “Meet the Press.

9. McCain once said, “My greatest moral failing — and I have been a very imperfect person — is the failure of my first marriage. It’s my greatest moral failure.”

10. It’s one of the episodes of McCain’s life that is rarely talked about. Many people know about his five-and-a-half years experiencing nearly unimaginable torture in a North Vietnamese prison, with two of those years spent in solitary confinement. It’s fairly common knowledge that he refused early release in order to not abandon his fellow prisoners of war.

11. McCain has run for president twice. In his first campaign, in 2000, he withdrew from the race against Republican rival George W. Bush. In his second campaign, in 2008, he lost the election against Democratic rival Barrack Obama.

12. Wednesday would have been his 82nd birthday. McCain died on the same day, 9 years later, that his biggest rival Ted Kennedy died from the same disease.