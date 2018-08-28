Dr. Oz Show Today: Nutritional Benefits of Grapefruit Juice

Today, 8/28/2018, we share with you the benefits of drinking grapefruit juice per Dr. Oz, our daily health guru. Out of all the fresh produce in the grocery store, grapefruits are too often overlooked, thanks to their reputation for being somewhat bitter tasting. However, the health benefits of this citrus fruit far outweigh the cons, making grapefruit juice an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Just be sure to juice the fruit yourself to get all the vitamins and nutrients and none of the unhealthy sugars that come from the store-bought variety.

Benefits of Grapefruit Juice

Low-Calorie If you are looking for a refreshing beverage that won’t cost you a ton of calories, you can skip past the smoothies and milkshakes and go straight for the juice of one medium grapefruit instead. For around 70 calories, you will get a generous serving of vitamin C and vitamin A. Immunity A medium-sized grapefruit has about 128% of your daily recommended vitamin C intake (based on a 2,000 calorie diet). By drinking grapefruit juice you can support your immune system and potentially even fight off the common cold and other illnesses that strike when your immune system is defenseless and depleted. Cholesterol The pectin in grapefruit may help lower your cholesterol if you include this juice as part of a healthy diet. Some studies have shown that regular consumption of pectin helped lower LDL cholesterol, though as always it’s important to maintain a healthy diet as well. While pectin doesn’t come from the juice, it is in the seeds, membranes, and the thick white pith of the grapefruit, so you can eat the grapefruit whole in addition to juicing it for the full effect. Calming Citrus scents are known for being invigorating and stress reducing. If you’re feeling anxious or tired, try taking in the scent of your grapefruit as you squeeze the grapefruit juice into your cup. You’ll be surprised how much more alert and happy you feel. Hydrating Did you know that grapefruits are made up almost entirely of water? If you’re feeling dehydrated, a glass of grapefruit juice is a great choice. Like watermelon or cucumbers, this fruit is particularly delicious on a hot summer day when you lose a lot of water from sweating outside.

Grapefruit comes in many varieties. One way to differentiate between varieties is by the flesh color of fruit they produce. The most popular varieties currently cultivated are red, white, and pink hues, referring to the internal pulp color of the fruit. The flavors range from highly acidic and somewhat sour, to sweet and tart.

REMEMBER: Grapefruit and grapefruit juice have been found to interact with numerous drugs and in many cases, to result in adverse direct and/or side effects (if the dosage is not carefully adjusted.)

Photo via Bing