Pure Flix Growing Among Christians as an Alternative to Mainstream Media During Trump Administration

Pure Flix is an American production and distribution company founded by David A. R. White and Russell Wolfe. It is known for producing and distributing Christian films such as God’s Not Dead, Do You Believe?, I’m Not Ashamed, and The Case for Christ. A decade ago, Pure Flix was a production company carving out a niche — wholesome Christian entertainment — on the fringes of the Hollywood mainstream. Pure Flix, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has evolved into a small-scale media empire.

Pure Flix is not marketed to political conservatives, per se, but its offerings have been well received among Republican luminaries. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Huckabee, for example, each hosted screenings of “God’s Not Dead 2” during the GOP presidential primary in 2016. In the eyes of many of its viewers, Pure Flix helps fill a void, providing a substantial group of Americans with what is marketed as a wholesome alternative to Hollywood and other mainstream media choices. With “God’s Not Dead,” Pure Flix came alive, grossing more than $60 million domestically. Its on-demand streaming service attracts more than 125,000 subscribers who pay $10.99 a month. It features around 10,000 pieces of exclusive and licensed videos, from Billy Graham sermons to an original drama series co-starring Antonio Sabato Jr., the model-turned-actor who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“Our purpose is simple — Pure Flix strives to be the most trusted family-friendly video-streaming source on the web. Our mix of family-friendly & wholesome entertainment includes movies for all ages, kid’s animated titles, documentaries, how-to’s, hobbies, educational, health & fitness, sports, outdoors and travel plus many inspirational and devotional titles. It’s all delivered in the highest resolution possible and with a user-friendly viewing experience. We provide a wholesome viewing experience for your entire family that is fun, entertaining, inspirational, and educational. The Pure Flix team is made up of people just like you who are dedicated to this goal. We are constantly reviewing great quality content in order to continue to provide you with new titles. We believe that given a choice, people want to be able to stream wholesome, family-friendly titles that carry a great message,” states the Pure Flix home page.

Steve Fedyski, Pure Flix’s chief operating officer, said it was chiefly a “business decision” to align with the staunchly pro-Trump firebrand, and that it makes sense: In a recent survey, Trump’s approval rating among white evangelicals, a core part of Pure Flix’s audience, stood at 75 percent.

Pure Flix is one of a handful of so-called faith-based production companies that have sprung up in recent years, a list that also includes Sony Pictures’ Affirm Films, the label behind the Kirk Cameron marital melodrama “Fireproof.”

DeVon Franklin, a former Columbia Pictures executive who was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist, is one of the rising stars on the faith-based circuit. He is producing next year’s “Breakthrough,” an adaptation of “The Impossible,” a Christian novel about the resurrection of a 14-year-old boy.

“The space is much bigger than most people think,” Franklin said. “My hope and prayer are that as we continue to grow, there will be more opportunities for people in this space.”

Of course, many faith-based filmmakers and producers avoid hot-button social issues and ripped-from-the-headlines themes altogether.

The inspiring family films that Dallas megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes has produced for Sony Pictures, similarly, shy away from contentious current events.

“I think politics is a divisive conversation to have both within and outside the evangelical film market,” said Jakes, who co-produced “Miracles From Heaven,” starring Jennifer Garner, and “Heaven Is for Real,” starring Greg Kinnear. “What we’re trying to do with our movies is find areas where we agree.” “It’s hard to find high-quality movies that are Christian and faith-based,” said Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development, who attended the red-carpet premiere of “Death of a Nation” in Washington.

What’s shaking out since Trump is that people don’t trust institutions. They don’t trust the top-down — they want stories that are real and honest,” marketer and producer Erik Lokkesmoe told Business Insider. “It’s a feeling of, ‘Don’t tell me it’s simple and easy.’ The audience we’re serving now knows issues are complex.”

Ref. NBC News, pureflix.com, nbcnews.com, businessinsider.com

Photo courtesy of Bing