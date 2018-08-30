Dr. Oz Today: New Food Trends You Should Try

Today, 8/30/2018, we share with you new foods that are making their mark among top chefs and health experts that Oz recommends we all try. Every year it seems like the health food industry is continuing to push the envelope by coming up with new, creative ways to approach ordinary food and drinks. If you are tired of the same old eats and ready to try something new, read on to learn about the latest and greatest food trends you’ll be hearing about.

Water Buffalo Yogurt. High in protein, this new yogurt is made from buffalo milk instead of cow’s milk. When compared to Greek yogurt, water buffalo yogurt is less sour and tangy and offers more calcium than traditional whole milk yogurt. Apple Cider Vinegar and Charcoal Shot. Take your apple cider vinegar to the next level with an extra shot of activated charcoal. The activated charcoal helps promote a healthy gut. Make sure to take your shot of apple cider vinegar and activated charcoal with a glass of water. Avocado Oil. Avocado oil is a heart-healthy fat that’s full of monounsaturated fatty acids, which can help fight belly fat. It’s also high in vitamins A, E, and D and rich in antioxidants that help keep inflammation down in the body. Oat Milk. The nut-free milk offers nutrients like fiber and beta-glucan and can be found enriched with calcium and vitamins. Plantain Pasta. Plantains are similar to bananas but sweeter and one serving of plantain pasta provides beta-carotene, fiber, and vitamin C. Harissa. Harissa is a hot sauce containing a blend of caraway seeds, coriander, cumin, garlic, red peppers, and smoked chilies. The spice mix not only packs a fiery kick, it’s also loaded with anti-inflammatory antioxidants that can help power up your metabolism. Fishless Tuna. Often made with ingredients like soybeans, fava beans, chickpeas, white beans, lentils, green split peas, sea salt, and algal oil (extracted from seaweed powder), fishless tuna is this year’s version of a meatless burger. With all the protein found in these legumes, fishless tuna holds up to the real deal nutritionally. Probiotic Water. If you prefer to drink your probiotics instead of eating them in the form of yogurt or taking capsules, probiotic water may be your new best friend. The probiotics are kept in a cap at the top of the bottle to keep them shelf stable, and you release them into the bottle right before you are ready to drink. Adzuki Beans. They are a protein powerhouse, offering up to 17 grams of protein in just one cup. These red beans are high in phytonutrients and other essential nutrients like B vitamins, fiber, iron, and potassium. Adzuki beans have a nutty and sweet taste and work well in desserts, salads, and soups. Moringa Powder. A green powder made from the dried leaves of the moringa tree, ground moringa is packed with antioxidants, calcium, vitamins A and C, potassium, and protein. Some animal studies suggest moringa powder may help lower blood sugar levels, reduce bad cholesterol levels, and fight inflammation. Moringa contains double the amount of protein found in kale and twice the calcium in spinach. Use it in smoothies, sprinkle it on salads, or even add it to homemade pesto.

Photo courtesy of Bing